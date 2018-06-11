Labor Day Dash added to events

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry The 2017 Port Henry Labor Day celebration was huge, but the event will be bigger this year with addition of a footrace.

MORIAH | The Port Henry-Moriah Labor Day Celebration this year will include a footrace at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 2.

Coach Mark Wilson is putting together the Moriah Labor Day Dash, which will be a 3.7 mile lolly-pop loop around the former village.

“We’ll insert a race there,” Wilson said. “It’s going to be a great event.”

The Labor Day Dash will consist of a hilly 3.7 mile loop beginning and ending at Witherbee Park in front of the Moriah Town Hall near the lake.

“The course will take you through the downtown along Route 9N, up the hill to the school on Broad Street with a right hand turn just past the cemetery onto Forge Hollow Road, a right hand turn onto Stone Street connecting back to Broad Street heading downhill and then a right turn onto Route 9N toward the finish line,” Wilson described.

“You can run or walk this course for a fun, healthy way to keep your body moving during the many activities that take place during this long-standing weekend celebration.”

The race will award overall male/female top three Finisher Awards, as well as 10-year age groups. T-shirts will be available to the first 150 registrants.

Race day registration is available with cash or check only, made payable to “Wilson Endurance Sports.”

Register online at: coachmarkwilson.com/events/moriah-labor-day-dash. Strava map link is: strava.com/routes/13173330.

The race will be held rain or shine.

Other events organized by the Moriah Chamber of Commerce over the weekend include the annual Port Henry Regatta at Port Henry Marina, then at 4 p.m. there’s the legendary Mutton Hollow Parade on Saturday, Sept. 1.

There’s also the music on the Port Henry Beach at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks from Port Henry State Pier and the Boat Parade of lights.

Sunday, Sept. 2 starts off with the Labor Day Dash at 9 a.m., followed by kids’ games, inflatable slide, craft and food vendors and the Labor Day Parade on Broad and Main streets at 2 p.m.

After the parade, the day continues with live musical entertainment including Norwood Brass Band.