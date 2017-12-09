Ladies Library Luncheon holds annual fashion show

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Christopher South Susan Schmidt, director of the Town of Johnsburg Library, shows off a quilt being auctioned at the Ladies Library Luncheon to help raise funds for the Adirondack Community Outreach Center. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Christopher South Local artist Frances Gaffney, who has an exhibit at Tannery Pond Community Center for the month of December, is shown modeling a jacket at the Ladies Library Luncheon held Dec. 4 at the Inn on Gore Mountain. Clothing items from the Adirondack Community Outreach Center’s Clothing Center were auctioned to benefit the ACOC. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Christopher South Sandy Sangster models a faux-fur vest as auctioneer Lori Benten takes bids from guests attending the annual Ladies Library Luncheon at the Inn on Gore Mountain, Dec. 4. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Christopher South Adirondack Community Outreach Center volunteer Judy LaPenna models a white trench coat and scarf being auctioned at the Ladies Library Luncheon on Dec. 4. Funds raised from the live and silent auctions benefited the ACOC. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Christopher South Adirondack Community Outreach Center board member Diane Decker models a jacket being auctioned at the Ladies Library Luncheon held Dec. 4 at the Inn on Gore Mountain. Prev Next

JOHNSBURG | Women’s clothing from the Adirondack Community Outreach Center’s (ACOC) Clothing Center were modeled and auctioned at the annual Ladies Library Luncheon, held Dec. 4 at the Inn on Gore Mountain.

The event dates back to 2006, when it started as a way to honor a local volunteer, Joan Van Epps.

“The luncheon is held in honor of Joan,” said Johnsburg Library director Susan Schmidt. “It has just slowly gotten bigger and better every year.”

This year, reservations were full by Nov. 20, as 81 women signed up for the event.

The luncheon is a fundraiser for ACOC, with 100 percent of the proceeds of the fashion show and silent auctions going to support the organization.

“Last year we raised $1,500 for the ACOC,” Schmidt said. “People just love this - they go crazy for it.”

Many of those who attend the annual luncheon are seniors who volunteer in the community, including at the Town of Johnsburg Library, located in North Creek.

“North Creek is a great town, and we have a great senior volunteer population in town,” Schmidt said. “A lot of them will volunteer at the food pantry. Everyone is so generous in this community.”

The ACOC has a food pantry, runs a school backpack program, and operates the Clothing Center.

Brenda Voorhees, a volunteer, said many of the attendees at the luncheon donate items to the Clothing Center, volunteer there, then buy back the items at the annual event.

“We do this because we like it,” Voorhees said.

The volunteer staff at the Clothing Center cull some of the best of the donated items and save them for the annual fashion show/auction.

The volunteers or Friends of ACOC model the clothing at the luncheon, as the auctioneer tries to up the bids for featured items.

On Monday, the fashion show featured about two dozen different items to be auctioned, which is not the normal case at the Clothing Center, where all the clothing is free.

All of the clothing at the center is donated, with the ACOC receiving 10 to 20 bags of clothing each week.

At the luncheon, items such as a quilt, two-foot-tall Santa Claus figure, and a massage by a local provider were auctioned off in addition to the clothing items.