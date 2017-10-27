Lady Bobcats earn fifth Class C title

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell The Northern Adirondack varsity girls soccer team celebrates their fifth straight Section VII/Class C championship after defeating AuSable Valley, 1-0, Oct. 25.

SARANAC — The Northern Adirondack Lady Bobcats have been through five coaches in the past five years, and all of those coaches have one thing in common —Section championships.

Kelly Gilmore became the fifth coach to lead the Bobcats to the title in as many years, as third seeded NAC defeated fourth seed AuSable Valley, 1-0, on Brynne Gilmore’s goal in the 14th minute Oct. 25.

“I give them a lot of credit for going through this and they have adjusted to something different every year,” Gilmore said. “The seniors have worked hard all season and they have stayed positive.”

Gilmore added the win was the reward of a hard fought season in Division II of the Northern Soccer League.

“We lost four to five games that we let slip away,” Gilmore said, “We very well could have had nine or ten wins instead of being 4-10-2 (currently 6-10-2). We didn’t catch a break all season. The seniors did a good job keeping everyone positive and I kept telling the girls what we were trying to get ready for.”

In the 14th minute, Gilmore scored on an assist from Olivia Paiser for the only goal of the game.

“I didn’t think I was going to be at the right spot and didn’t think it was going in,” Gilmore said. “We have been able to work as a team and communicate more on the field.”

“Super big to get the goal early,” coach Gilmore said. “We have tended to come out slow and build from there. We had some opportunities in the first half. They scrapped it together and did not give up.”

Aiden Lambert, in her second varsity start as a goalie — both in sectionals — picked up her second shutout with six saves,

“I’ve been really nervous but after a while you get really excited to play,” Lambert said. “I really didn’t know I was going to move up but when I was asked I was really excited.”

Lambert said her relationship with Paige Chilton, who moved from the net to striker, has been key.

“I ask Paige for her help all of the time and she is willing to give me any tips I need,” Lambert said.