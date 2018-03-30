Lake Champlain Arts Institute opens at Clinton Community College

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton Community College (CCC) this summer will host a new program for blossoming young artists.

Clinton Community College President Ray M. DiPasquale recently announced that a week-long summer arts program, the Lake Champlain Summer Arts Institute, would be hosted at CCC between July 23-27 this year.

Open to students ages 13 to 17, the institute will feature sessions in the visual, literary and performing arts.

“Clinton is in a beautifully inspiring location and has top-notch arts facilities,” DiPasquale said. “This is a great opportunity for young students to take advantage of that, as well as learn from professional artists, writers, actors and musicians.”

The arts institute will offer sessions on anime, painting with acrylics, photography, poetry writing, short story writing and more.

Each course is taught by a professional in their respective field. Sessions are offered from 8:30-10:20 a.m., 10:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. and 1-3:15 p.m. Students may sign up for one or multiple sessions.

The week will end with a family barbeque, followed by student performances and a showcase of student artwork that will be open to the community.

See the complete schedule online at clinton.edu/summer or contact Carey Goyette at carey.goyette@clinton.edu. Registration opened on March 26.