Lake Champlain cleanup plan out

× Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (center) talks with the crowd at the Lake Champlain Opportunities for Action Plan ceremony in Crown Point. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

CROWN POINT – The Lake Champlain Basin Program hosted the signing of the Opportunities for Action Plan for the lake at the Champlain Lighthouse here.

The symbolic event brought officials from New York, Vermont, Québec provincial government, and the Boston and New York regional offices of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to the Crown Point Reservation Campground where the lighthouse is located.

The new plan has four key elements to help guide the work of the various jurisdictions on lake issues: Clean Water, Healthy Ecosystems, Thriving Communities, and Informed and Involved Public.

Following remarks by a raft of dignitaries from Canada, New York and Vermont, the Lake Champlain Basin Program held a ceremonial plan signing at the lighthouse.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and New York state, Quebec and federal representatives all signed the document called “Opportunities for Action: An Evolving Plan for the Future of the Lake Champlain Basin.”

Scott said they have tremendous energy and support from their partners toward cleaning up the lake.

“We are reaffirming our commitment to this valuable resource (Lake Champlain),” Scott said. “Vermont’s environment is a major part of our economy. Lake Champlain, while being one of our most cherished resources, is also one of our vulnerable.”

The governor said he is committing $55 million toward cleaning up Lake Champlain. The lake suffers from phosphorus pollution, invasive species infestation and cyanobacteria proliferation.

“I look at this as a great opportunity,” said New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Executive Deputy Commissioner Ken Lynch, noting he spent last summer on Lake Champlain.

“You really appreciate what clean water means,” he said. “This is a great opportunity to recognize the efforts that go into that.”

× Spectators at the Lake Champlain Opportunities for Action Plan signing applaud the remarks of Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Monday. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Better farming techniques and stormwater control will help achieve the cleanup, he said.

“We’ll continue the cooperation to continue the protection,” he said. “We appreciate clean water and the value of this lake.”

This is the fourth version of the Action Plan.

Basin Program Director Eric Howe said “progress has been made in many areas, and priorities for action have evolved to reflect the dynamic nature of human interactions in a complex ecosystem.”

He said like previous updates in 2003 and 2010, the 2017 version addresses the latest challenges and opportunities related to nutrient loading, aquatic invasive species, habitat conservation, and cultural heritage preservation.

“The success of this plan hinges on the involvement of the public and engagement of local organizations,” Howe said.

Quebec Minister of Sustainable Development David Heurtel said Quebec will be proud to follow the updated management plan.

“We are convinced that concerted action by all of the partners will allow us to succeed in improving the waters of Lake Champlain, improving ecosystem protection and ensuring the continuation of the numerous activities that take place there,” he said.