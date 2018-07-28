Lake City hosts summer of street art

× Artists from volunteer organization Outside Art worked on the second in a series of downtown murals last week. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | With sun shining above local artist Jodi Brunner, brush in hand, knelt on a risen platform before her vast canvas as the brisk call of seagulls echoed behind.

She put her paintbrush in a small yellow solo cup and leaned backward, examining her work on the wall of the Plattsburgh Boat Basin building for a moment before turning to another volunteer at her side, Lucid guitarist Kevin Sabourin, and smiling.

Brunner and her husband, Todd Brunner, are the artists behind the newest lake-inspired Outside Art mural, “Set Sail.”

The Brunners’ mural depicts a smiling Champy surrounded by sailboats beneath a fiery-red sky and red, white and blue waves, a nod to the Battle of Plattsburgh.

“It’s a dream come true,” Brunner told The Sun, standing with a group of artists last week who helped bring her vision to fruition.

The origin of “Set Sail” stems back to 2012, when Brunner entered the design into an art contest sponsored by the Adirondack Coast Visitor’s Bureau.

“Never did I see this becoming a mural,” she said. “It’s so exciting.”

For the Brunners, and the rest of the Outside Art crew, this is a summer of pivotal motion.

“Set Sail” is the second of four murals slated to be completed this season.

Earlier this month, Outside Art — a local volunteer organization dedicated to promoting the Lake City as an arts destination — completed a mural on the side of Ashley’s Furniture on Durkee Street that celebrates the Fourth of July.

“Set Sail” was expected to be completed last week, and in the next month, two more murals will pop up around the city.

Sabourin, a longtime musician in the area, will design one of them with a music theme. That’s expected to go right above an existing mural at 30 City Hall Place. Another, with a unity theme, will come sometime after that.

This series of street art projects has been partially funded by the Clinton County legislature, along with in-kind and financial donations from various community members.

Over the last few years, Outside Art has completed six murals around Plattsburgh, including the “4TH OF JULY in Plattsburgh” mural on Durkee Street, the Mountain Lake Mandala and Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration on City Hall Place, the “Woods and Wild Things” mural by Trinity Park, the Gharan Burton mural behind the North Country Food Co-Op on Bridge Street, and a harvest-inspired mural at the Plattsburgh Public Library.

As of late, the creation of these murals has become something of an event, said local artist, author and Outside Art coordinator Amy Guglielmo.

Residents and visitors alike can walk by and watch as the murals come together, she said, and even a quick glance can solidify a memory for some.

“We hear from people years later who say, ‘I was there, I remember when this happened.’

“Just watching is participating,” she said.

Guglielmo is inviting everyone to stop by and see this roving group of artists whenever you spot them around town.

An official unveiling of the Brunners’ “Set Sail” mural hasn’t been scheduled yet, but a celebration of the “4TH OF JULY in Plattsburgh” mural on Durkee Street is slated for Aug. 3.