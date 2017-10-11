Lake City Local Development Corp. is reborn

File photo
The Lake City Local Development Corporation, a group of business leaders first formed in the late 1990s, is back.
PLATTSBURGH | The Lake City Local Development Corporation (LCLDC) has been resurrected after years of dormancy.
LCLDC President Doug Butdorf credits the revival of the business coalition to Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read and new interest in downtown revitalization projects.
“We’ve been reinvigorated by Mayor Read and tasked to engage the community, helping to develop significant and transformative quality of life projects that will make an impact for generations to come,” Butdorf said in a statement. “We take that pretty seriously.”
The City of Plattsburgh last year was awarded $10 million in state funds as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Redevelopment of the Durkee Street lot is the largest undertaking, clocking in at just over $5 million, and a parking study related to the project is currently underway.
Similar to the Local Development Corporation in the Town of Plattsburgh, the LCLDC aims to bolster economic development in the City of Plattsburgh.
One of the group’s biggest responsibilities thus far is the administration of a revolving loan fund for both start-ups and existing businesses.
“The loan fund is in place to help businesses grow in our community,” Butdorf said in a statement. “It’s not the only thing we’ll focus on as an organization, but it’s one that we want our community to know about and take advantage of.”
Over $1.7 million in funding is available from the LCLDC, according to member and Clinton County Legislator Chris Rosenquest (Area 9).
“This is one of the easiest funds to access,” Rosenquest said. “The application is pretty straightforward.”
Any business interested in applying is encouraged to contact the city’s Community Development office.
‘MEANINGFUL ROLE’
Read said that the LCLDC is the ideal tool to promote economic development in the city in ways that city government can’t:
“For instance, LDCs are allowed to buy and sell properties for economic development, and as a private corporation with a benevolent purpose, can play a meaningful role in entrepreneurship and economic development,” Read said in an email.
According to the LCLDC’s old website, the group’s predecessor was instrumental in the lease and purchase structure for the Bombardier manufacturing plant.
Since 1995, Bombardier’s capital investment in their Plattsburgh site has totaled more than $25 million, according to their website.
“I believe that the group organized a great team, and will spur on our (Community Development Office) as our CDO in turn supports and spurs them on,” Read said.
“We can provide a lot of support, and they can help us with downtown revitalization, with the attraction of investment, and with such quality of life installations as farmers’ market improvements, second floor revitalization, performance space construction, etc.”
LOOKING FOR FEEDBACK
As the LCLDC relaunches, they’re looking for feedback from the community to inform their actions moving forward.
A short survey is online now at surveymonkey.com/r/lcdccommunitysurvey.
“Community engagement, and hearing from those people who will be most affected is the only way for us to be successful,” said Rosenquest.
“This is an organization that can truly make a lasting impact in our city. The key to our success is engaging with our community and hearing from the many different perspectives that comprise our community.”
The new board of directors includes Carol McLean (Irises Wine Bar and Cafe), Jeremiah Ward (North Country Food Co-Op, Cooperative Development Institute), Rosenquest, Butdorf, Zachary Latinville (James Latinville Real Estate), Scott Allen (AES Northeast) and Aaron Benner (BoireBenner Group).
“I’m sure we will hear a great deal from them very soon,” Read said.