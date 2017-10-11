Lake City Local Development Corp. is reborn

× Expand File photo The Lake City Local Development Corporation, a group of business leaders first formed in the late 1990s, is back.

PLATTSBURGH | The Lake City Local Development Corporation (LCLDC) has been resurrected after years of dormancy.

LCLDC President Doug Butdorf credits the revival of the business coalition to Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read and new interest in downtown revitalization projects.

“We’ve been reinvigorated by Mayor Read and tasked to engage the community, helping to develop significant and transformative quality of life projects that will make an impact for generations to come,” Butdorf said in a statement. “We take that pretty seriously.”

The City of Plattsburgh last year was awarded $10 million in state funds as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Redevelopment of the Durkee Street lot is the largest undertaking, clocking in at just over $5 million, and a parking study related to the project is currently underway.

Similar to the Local Development Corporation in the Town of Plattsburgh, the LCLDC aims to bolster economic development in the City of Plattsburgh.

One of the group’s biggest responsibilities thus far is the administration of a revolving loan fund for both start-ups and existing businesses.

“The loan fund is in place to help businesses grow in our community,” Butdorf said in a statement. “It’s not the only thing we’ll focus on as an organization, but it’s one that we want our community to know about and take advantage of.”

Over $1.7 million in funding is available from the LCLDC, according to member and Clinton County Legislator Chris Rosenquest (Area 9).

“This is one of the easiest funds to access,” Rosenquest said. “The application is pretty straightforward.”

Any business interested in applying is encouraged to contact the city’s Community Development office.

‘MEANINGFUL ROLE’

Read said that the LCLDC is the ideal tool to promote economic development in the city in ways that city government can’t:

“For instance, LDCs are allowed to buy and sell properties for economic development, and as a private corporation with a benevolent purpose, can play a meaningful role in entrepreneurship and economic development,” Read said in an email.

According to the LCLDC’s old website, the group’s predecessor was instrumental in the lease and purchase structure for the Bombardier manufacturing plant.