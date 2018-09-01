Lake George’s famed car show set

× An exhibitor in the 2017 Adirondack Nationals Car Show polishes his vintage, super-powered AMC Pacer before the judges scrutinize his customization work. This year’s Adirondack Nationals, one of Lake George’s most popular events, is to be held Sept. 6 through Sept. 9 at Fort William Henry Resort. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | Restored antique sedans, custom-built hot rods, classic muscle cars and other specialty automobiles will attract tens of thousands of spectators to Lake George Sept. 6 through Sept. 9 as the 2018 Adirondack Nationals Car Show is held in the village.

The automobile expo, one of the three most popular events held annually in Lake George, is considered one of the premier automotive expositions held in upstate New York.

The event has about 1,500 cars registered for the event, with an equal number of vehicles — not registered for the show — likely to be on display elsewhere in the village.

Car show chairman, George Rochester of the sponsoring auto club Albany Rods and Kustoms, said that part of the draw of the show is the variety of automobiles on display — from custom-crafted vehicles with $200,000 invested, to homemade “rat rods” welded together from salvaged parts in a residential garage.

“You don’t have to have a $100,000 car to win, it could be a rat-rod or one that’s not the best looking, perhaps just painted in primer,” he said.

This year’s celebrity guests are master metal fabricator Joe Martin and his wife Amanda of southern Texas, who locate aging classic vehicles in the southwest U.S. and restore them, as depicted on the television show “Iron Resurrection.” In 2014, Joe Martin won Discovery Channel’s “Biker Build-Off” competition.

The Martins will be signing autographs and posing for photos with show attendees — although at some times there may be a lengthy wait to meet them, according to Ken Williams, show co-chairman.

The couple will be on hand at various times over the four days beginning at the car show kickoff party Thursday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., he said.

The most popular aspect of the show are two cruise events, beginning at 7 p.m. on both Friday Sept. 7 and Saturday Sept. 8 — registered vehicles parading through the village — for which many thousands of spectators pack the sidewalks of Canada Street to watch.

People attending the cruise events should arrive several hours early to avoid long traffic backups, and parking will be quite limited throughout the village.

In addition to the daily car show and parades, the event features an expo of automotive equipment, accessories and services. The vendors will be situated at the village’s Festival Commons, located off West Brook Road.

For a full schedule of car show events and amenities, see: www.adirondacknationals.com.