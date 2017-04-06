Lake George’s Law Enforcement Weekend to honor officers’ sacrifices

× Law Enforcement Officer Weekend organizer Austin Glickman introduces Mary Falb and her daughter Peyton Falb April 4 to media personnel and law enforcement officers who gathered to hear new information on the upcoming event in Lake George. Mary’s husband Brian Falb recently died of brain cancer, believed to be related to his six week’s rescue efforts at Ground Zero following the 9/11 New York City terrorist attacks. The Falb family will be attending the weekend free of charge, as people from across the nation have made donations to honor law officers who have sacrificed their lives in service to others. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE — A weekend retreat for law enforcement officers set for next month will now not only provide downtime for police and corrections officers, it will also offer respite and relaxation for two families who each lost a loved one to cancer attributed to their help in rescue and recovery efforts after terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center.

The organizers of Law Enforcement Weekend, sent for May 19 through May 21 in Lake George, have arranged for the two families to have an expenses-paid getaway. The three-day event includes various family-oriented activities, fellowship, friendly competitions, and a memorial service for fallen officers, as well as seminars on police-related topics.

The family of New York City Deputy Chief James Molloy, 55, who died in January, is to be attending the event. Molloy led search and rescue efforts at Ground Zero for six months following the 9/11 terror attacks.

Also, the family of state trooper Brian Falb, who worked at Ground Zero for six weeks — and died of brain cancer several weeks ago — will be attending the weekend retreat, event vice president Austin Glickman said.

“Our weekend will be highlighting the sacrifices these two men made not only for New York, but the entire nation,” he said.

The Law Enforcement Weekend is forming a non-profit corporation, and donations are now being accepted towards providing families of fallen officers or those seriously injured in the line of duty all-expense-paid vacations.

Brian Falb’s wife Mary Falb and their daughter Peyton, 21, visited Lake George recently to thank event organizers for providing the weekend getaway. Their family also includes Morgan, 26; Sydney, 15; and Brian Jr., 12.

“It’s amazing how everyone has come together for my dad,” Peyton Falb said at a gathering held April 4 in the Lake George Village hall.

“It’s still so surreal to us,” Mary Falb said about the loss of her husband, who served as a state trooper for 18 years.

“It will be nice to get out of the normalcy we’ve been experiencing lately,” she added, noting that the vacation to Lake George will have special meaning because Brian’s birthday is May 19. “The community been wonderful, but it’s difficult. It will be nice to get away, where we don’t know anyone, and Lake George is a beautiful area. We’ll be building on memories we have, as well as making new memories — it will be a special weekend.”

Mary Falb said her family’s mini-vacation to Lake George will likely include a lake cruise as well as a visit to The Great Escape amusement park, where Brian Jr. will undoubtedly enjoy the roller coasters — of which his father was a devoted fan.

“This means a lot to us,” she said.

The weekend includes such activities as golf, shooting competitions and practice, an armored vehicle pull, receptions, cruises and a barbecue. Also, the weekend will feature a comedy show with noted comedians, including a former police officer who was a semifinalist on America’s Got Talent television show.

Registration is open to present, former or retired police officers, corrections officers and others involved in the field of law enforcement. The event was planned following the high profile shootings of both unarmed citizens and retaliatory attacks against police officers, with the thought of providing a retreat where law enforcement personnel could enjoy camaraderie and a stress-free getaway.

To date, 42 registrations have been made for the weekend, which Blais said was less than expected, but he added that each registration might represent a half dozen people and several hotel room rentals.

“Getting reservations has been a little bit of a challenge,” he said, adding that he expects many more to be received in the coming weeks.

Amanda Metzger of the Lake George Chamber said the charitable aspect of providing a weekend respite for families of fallen law officers was impressive. The charitable campaign had raised $675 as of Wednesday.

“It’s fitting that the event is being held the weekend before Memorial Day,” she said. “The lineup of activities and events throughout the region is fantastic.”

Chamber Special Events Director Kristen Hanifin added her thoughts.

“It’s so good we can provide a respite for these families, providing a time to heal and to make new memories.”

Nearly a dozen Warren County Sheriff’s officers, their counterparts from Washington County, plus Glens Falls Police officers and a state corrections officer participated in the April 4 gathering, greeting Mary and Peyton Falb, voicing praise for Brian Falb and expressing their condolences.

Mary Falb and Lake George Mayor Robert Blais shared a hug.

“We’re honored you are participating,” he said. “Lake George will be a special place for you.”

For event reservations and information — or to donate towards providing “Blue Star families” with a getaway, see: www.LEOweekend.com.