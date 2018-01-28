Lake George awarded $70,000 for regional economic study

LAKE GEORGE | The Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board has received a $70,000 grant to develop an economic development strategy.

The grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration will support the development and implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy for the region served by the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board, which comprises the counties of Clinton, Essex, Hamilton, Warren and Washington.

The CEDS process is designed to bring together the public and private sectors in the creation of an economic development roadmap to diversify and strengthen the regional economy.

The total project cost is $140,000.

The goal is to an establish economic development planning framework, process and strategy that supports private capital investment and job creation in the region.

“This important funding will help foster public and private partnerships to support economic development in our region,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), who announced the award. “This funding will go a long way toward developing our local workforce, promoting conservation and improving our infrastructure. I thank the EDA for making this funding a priority.”