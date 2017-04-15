Lake George cleanup days approaching this month

LAKE GEORGE — The town of Lake George is asking local property owners to do their part in tidying up the municipality.

The annual town of Lake George Spring Clean-Up effort, involving the curbside pickup of brush, is to be held from Monday, April 24 through Friday, May 26 — a week longer than in recent years

Town highway workers will pick up brush tied in bundles so that one man can handle them, and no longer than eight feet long. Branches must be no more than 3 inches in diameter.

Leaves do not have to be bagged, but if they are, a paper biodegradable bag must be used. Curbside pickup of brush will end May 26.

The bags and piles of yard waste must be free of rocks, stones and debris — they will not be picked up if they contain these items.

There will be no curbside pickup of solid refuse such as appliances or furniture.

After May 26, brush and leaves may be taken by residents to the town Transfer Station, located on Transfer Road. Town employees thank residents for their cooperation.