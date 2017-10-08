Lake George eyes sewer expansion

LAKE GEORGE | Municipal sewer lines in Lake George should be extended northward to serve dozens of homeowners and businesses, a half dozen town residents told the town board at their September meeting.

Lake George resident Mike Lanfear made a plea to the town board to take action toward extending the town’s sanitary sewer lines northward on Route 9.

He said that extending sewer service to households and businesses in northern Lake George was vital to protecting the health of residents and the environment.

Effluent from existing private septic tanks was leaking into groundwater, he said, threatening the quality of water from private drinking water wells and migrating into English Brook, compromising the water quality of Lake George.

“If we contaminate the water were drinking, we’re out of our minds,” Lanfear said, urging that the town seek out grants now and prepare initial engineering plans.

“We’re asking the board to get the ball rolling so we’re shovel-ready when the proposed sewer treatment plant is complete.”

Deputy Supervisor Vinnie Crocitto, who conducted the Sept. 11 meeting, said that the board had taken preliminary action toward extending sewer service northward, through research accomplished for the town’s ongoing Caldwell Septic Initiative. He said that an engineering study would have to be conducted as an initial step, as well as establishing a new sewer district.

Board member Marisa Muratori said that the sewer initiative would likely provide information on the feasibility, economic and otherwise, of extending the sewer lines.

Board member Dan Hurley warned Lanfear that the existing taxes charged by the Caldwell Sewer District, which serves the southern end of town, were about two and a half-times the amount of his town taxes.

Local resident Gloria Ford, whose parents own Green Acres Motel, said the lack of municipal sewer service in the north end of town depressed property values, and that most of the residents would welcome such infrastructure.

Lanfear said that residents of the northern area of town were willing to serve on a committee to advance the project of extending the sewer lines.

“We’re willing to work with you folks,” he said. “The town’s southern corridor has sewer, and now its time for the northern corridor.”

Crocitto said the board would take action towards the goal of sewer system expansion.

“We’ll contact our attorneys and start the process,” he said. “We’ll be moving forward on it.”