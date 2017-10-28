Lake George firefighters ask for truck

LAKE GEORGE | Backed up by about two dozen firefighters, Lake George Fire Chief Jason Berry made a renewed plea Oct 15 to municipal officials for a new fire truck, following their rejection a year ago of a similar request.

Berry made his request at a joint meeting of the village and town boards, asking them to purchase a new tower truck with a 70-foot ladder at a cost of about $930,000.

Berry’s request last fall was for a fire truck with a 100-foot ladder for $950,000. It was a fully outfitted demonstrator model.

The board decided last October that the expense was unwarranted, considering that the village fire department’s existing 1995 truck only had 15,000 miles on its odometer.

Instead, they authorized $40,000 to fix up the ladder truck — a sum which grew to $60,000.

Berry told the municipal leaders that the new truck reflected a newer, more advanced technology, and that ladder trucks have saved lives locally, as ground-based ladders can’t reach appropriate heights.

“Strategy and tactics are a big reason for a new truck,” he said. “It has advanced lighting and a better engine.”

Local resident Scott Walton voiced his support of the purchase.

“There’s a great bunch of guys here, and they work hard to give their time,” he said. “The fire company is not like it used to be — a social club,” he said.

Walton continued, noting that Lake George would sorely miss the firefighters if they decided to quit their volunteer work for the department.

“They really need the truck —it’s not just to show off. I hope everything stays friendly,” Walton added. “Let’s support the fire department.”

Berry estimated that the fire department’s existing truck could be sold for about $50,000, providing a small offset to the new truck’s cost.

“We have interested parties,” he said of potential buyers.

Berry said the existing truck needed more repairs now, despite the extensive repairs it received this last year.

It’s already showing that it’s tired,” he said, noting some electrical problems that sidelined it for several weeks. “For a while, the ‘check engine’ light was on.”