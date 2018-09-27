Lake George hosted record crowds this summer, says mayor

× Expand Photo by Kalab Ladd-Cocca Two spectators sit beside Canada Street and watch a hot rod pass by on Lake George Village’s main drag during a recent year’s edition of the Adirondack Nationals Car Show’s Friday night three-hour cruise event. The crowds in Lake George during Car Show weekend this year were greater than ever, and Mayor Robert Blais said that area leaders, law enforcement officials and Adirondack Nationals promoters need to determine how to quell rowdy behavior, particularly at night.

LAKE GEORGE | Attendance at several recent events in Lake George Village have set new records, and tourism is robust, Mayor Robert Blais told village board members last Monday.

“One merchant told me this has been the biggest season in history,” he said.

Parking revenue on the back streets of Lake George has increased by 8.5 percent this summer over the same time in 2017, Blais said.

Over Labor Day weekend, parking revenue — a traditional gauge of tourism — was $36,865 compared to $22,294 last year, an increase of 65 percent.

“This is a huge increase,” Blais said.

On the Saturday over Labor Day weekend — during which the Adirondack Independence Music Festival was held — the volume of water usage reached a new historical record, a feat repeated the following day, he added.

Blais said this last weekend was also a record-breaker, noting that the Lake George jazz festival, the Hemmings car show, a charity 5-kilometer run, the annual in-water boat show, and the King George Fishing Derby all had large attendance.

“Everyone’s been telling me this was one of the biggest off-season weekends ever,” he said. “It’s because of the diversity of what Lake George offers people.”

Over the prior weekend, Lake George was jammed with people attending the annual Lake George Adirondack Nationals Car Show.

Blais said that people attending the show’s Friday and Saturday evening cruises were parking their vehicles up to a mile south and a mile north of the village on Route 9.

And over the Sept. 7-8 weekend, all available parking lots were full, including the massive Water Slide World parking lot, which was opened for public event parking for the first time, Blais said.

With the popularity of these events, there’s a downside, however.

This year’s edition of the Independence music festival, considered the most popular event of its kind held at Festival Commons, was a resounding commercial success, Blais and others have said.

But Blais reported that he had fielded a lot of complaints from area residents about excessive noise, and he’d be talking to festival promoter Dave Ehmann about limiting the volume of the music.

Ehmann is considering holding two other shows next year at Festival Commons, a Bluegrass festival and a Country Music concert, Blais said.

Complaints were also were numerous about the rowdy behavior of motorists driving through Lake George on Car Show weekend, executing “burnouts” or spinning tires on the streets.

“This was a very overwhelming weekend — the Car Show has potential to outgrow our community,” Blais said. “We need to figure out ways to curtail the rowdyism, the burnouts and other illegal things happening.”