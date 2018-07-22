Lake George Jazz Fest curator recalled

× Expand Photo by Rudy Lu Paul Pines introduces a jazz group at a recent year’s edition of the Lake George Jazz Weekend, which he co-founded in 1983 and helped organize every year since. Pines died June 27 after a two-year battle with lung cancer.,

LAKE GEORGE | Noted author, poet and psychotherapist Paul Pines, curator and co-founder

Pines died June 27 at his Glens Falls home after battling lung cancer for about two years.

A memorial ceremony to celebrate Pines’ life is now being planned for early August at SUNY Adirondack, where Pines’ was an instructor for years.

Lake George Arts Project Executive Director John Strong, co-founder of the jazz festival, recalled how he and former Crandall Library director Christine McDonald recruited Pines — who had owned and operated a jazz club in New York City, to help launch the festival — McDonald was familiar with Pines, as he was then serving as Writer-In-Residence at the library.

Since then, Pines and Strong maintained a close working relationship, bringing acclaimed cutting-edge jazz musicians to Lake George each year. The Fest is now known as “Jazz at the Lake.”

“Paul was a mighty force not only for Lake George and the Glens Falls area, but the greater arts community internationally — particularly in the written and visual arts.”

Noted jazz critic J Hunter, staff writer for Nippertown and host of the jazz program “Jazz 2K@The Saint” on WVCR-FM 88.3 Albany, said that over the 34 years of the Lake George festival, Pines educated his audience, turning several generations of area residents and visitors into discerning jazz connoisseurs.

“Paul Pines was one of a kind — One of the nicest, smartest, funniest, and most dedicated people I’ve had the pleasure to meet — in jazz, or anywhere else,” he said. “The world is a lot smaller and less interesting without his presence.”

Performance photographer Rudy Lu, who has taken thousands of photographs at jazz festival over the past several decades, said Pines was incomparable in choosing musicians for the annual event.

“Paul’s curation of jazz was incredible,” Lu said, noting that Pines was known as the “Poet of Jazz” among music critics and musicians. “He was responsible for introducing new, innovative jazz to the area — pure jazz, some from the far reaches of the genre.”

“Paul brought many great artists to Lake George, including up-and-coming musicians, and some lesser known that deserved more attention,” Lu continued.

Lu also said Pines had encouraged him in his artistic endeavors.

“Over the years, Paul has encouraged many people to ‘pursue their muse’ in the arts,” he added.

Strong recounted Pines’ background: serving in the merchant marine in the Vietnam War, returning to the U.S. and hanging out with the Beat subculture in San Francisco, then moving to New York Scity starting the renowned jazz club “The Tin Angel” in the Bowery on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

From that experience, Pines wrote a novel of the same name, and it was published internationally. He has written several other acclaimed novels and memoirs, as well as 13 collections of poetry — all of which have garnered praise from esteemed reviewers. He’s edited collections by other poets and won a substantial number of awards for his various works, Strong noted.

“Paul loved the nitty-gritty of life,” he said, noting that his writings were challenging to read, but were absorbing and profound. “He loved to ‘get down’ and into things.”

“His works were not an easy read — but he had a lot to say, and he put a lot into what he was saying,” Strong continued. “He made people’s brains really work.”

Pines taught literature and creative writing at SUNY Adirondack until 2007. He also conducted writing workshops. His poems have been set to music — accomplished composer Daniel Asia has set many of Pines’ poems in works for piano, chamber ensembles and a symphony orchestra.

One of his celebrated volumes of poetry was “Hotel Madden Poems,” published in 1991, written while he lived for a while in Hotel Madden. Mid-century, the hotel was a place where musicians stayed while performing in Glens Falls, but over the decades descended into a hostelry for ex-convicts as well as the destitute and drug-addicted.

Pine’s book of poems alluding to his experience at the Madden won acclaim from critics.

Strong recalled that when his Stony Creek Band played at the Hotel Madden bar decades ago, Pines was a loyal fan — which intrigued Strong, noting that his band played bluegrass, not jazz. Strong speculated that Pines inherited his affinity to jazz from his mother, a jazz singer during her 20s.

“Paul was a visionary,” Strong concluded. “His intellect was so much more advanced than almost anyone I’ve every met.”