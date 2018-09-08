Lake George Jazz Weekend slated for Sept. 15 and 16

× Expand Photo provided Acclaimed jazz oboist Paul McCandless, known for his soaring lyricism and sparkling harmonic cascades, will be appearing with his new Group Charged Particles at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 16 on the second day of the Lake George Jazz Weekend, which features a lineup of innovative musicians.

LAKE GEORGE | One of local jazz enthusiasts’ favorite festivals is slated next weekend with a strong lineup of world-class artists.

The free Lake George Jazz Weekend is set for Saturday, Sept. 15 and Sunday, Sept. 16 in the Shepard Park amphitheater.

Saturday’s performances start at 1 p.m. with the Robert “Bootsie” Barnes Quartet. Barnes is known for his dynamic stylings on the tenor saxophone.

Next up at 2:45 p.m. is Ryan Keberle and Catharsis. Keberle’s approach is rich with melodic invention possessing an indie-rock sensibility. At times, his music has a weighty groove, reviewers have said.

Concluding the afternoon’s lineup is Charlie Sepúlveda and The Turn Around at 4:30 p.m. Sepúlveda is known as a world-class trumpeter, composer and Latin Grammy Award winner.

Saturday evening’s special concert, “Celebrating the Music of Weather Report” featuring keyboardist and composer Jason Miles, begins at 7:30 p.m.

A reviewer has credited Miles for “helping shape the landscape of contemporary jazz,” with his “rich sonic textures” that have overtones of R&B, pop and Latin stylings.

Each day’s series of concerts are likely to include a tribute to jazz club owner, poet and author Paul Pines, who passed away in June. Pines lined up the musicians for this year’s Jazz Weekend, as he had, with expertise, for the last 34 years.

Sunday’s roster of stellar musicians starts off at 1 p.m. with five-time Grammy Award-winning jazz oboist Paul McCandless, known for his soaring lyricism.

He was a founding member of the seminal jazz group Oregon, which recorded more than two dozen ground-breaking albums. Two of his Grammys were for his recordings with the Paul Winter Consort.

He’s also collaborated with Al Jarreau and Bela Fleck.

McCandless will be performing with his newest jazz trio, the Charged Particles, which is in high demand internationally. McCandless also plays bass clarinet, English horn and soprano saxophone. The Washington Post has called McCandless a “stellar player” who delivers “sparkling harmonic cascades.”

Following at 2:45 p.m. is the Jim Ridl Quartet. Ridl is an acclaimed jazz pianist and composer who has collaborated with dozens of talented jazz musicians.

The Jazz Weekend concludes with Sharel Cassity, voted nine times as a top “rising star” in jazz, presenting her Elektra project with Ingrid Jensen. Sharel’s saxophone music blends soul, rock, gospel, electronica and hip-hop influences savored by contemporary audiences.

Those attending the Jazz Weekend performances are encouraged to bring a blanket or beach chair, pack a picnic lunch and enjoy the sonic experience to the fullest.