Lake George Land Conservancy nets $40,000 state grant

BOLTON LANDING — The Lake George Land Conservancy (LGLC) has been awarded a $40,000 grant from the 2017 Conservation Partnership Program, administered by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Land Trust Alliance.

The LGLC was one of 58 nonprofit land trusts across New York State to receive grants, totaling $1.8 million.

The grant funds will be used towards the cost of protecting a 72-acre beaver pond in Putnam, purchased by the LGLC in 2016. The land is part of the LGLC’s overall plan to expand the existing trail system to connect the Gull Bay Preserve and Last Great Shoreline to the Anthony’s Nose Preserve and beyond.

“We are once again grateful to the Land Trust Alliance and the DEC for supporting our efforts to protect Lake George through the Conservation Partnership Program,” said LGLC Executive Director Jamie Brown. “Protecting ponds and wetlands such as these in Putnam are crucial to protecting the renowned waters of Lake George clean and beautiful.”

“We are especially grateful to Governor Cuomo, Senator Betty Little and Assemblyman Dan Stec for maintaining the Environmental Protection Fund at $300 million and increasing the Conservation Partnership Program to $2.5 million in this year’s budget,” continued Brown. “This program has provided critical funds for many land trusts statewide, enabling the protection of important farm lands, forests and water resources throughout the state.”

On April 26, 2017, New York State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos announced $1.8 million in Conservation Partnership Program grants for 58 nonprofit land trusts across the state. The grants, funded through New York’s Environmental Protection Fund (EPF), will leverage an additional $1.5 million in private and local funding to support projects that will protect farmland, wildlife habitat, and water quality, enhance public access for outdoor recreation, and conserve priority open space areas critical for community health, tourism and regional economic development.

“Through partnerships with local land trusts, the Environmental Protection Fund provides critical support for open space programs across the state,” said Commissioner Seggos. “These grants help local land trusts support our work to protect New York’s peerless waters, lands, and habitats and preserve our state’s natural resources, while leveraging even more resources communities can put to good use protecting these irreplaceable assets.”

For a summary of this round of grant awards and awardee directory, please visit the New York State Conservation Partnership Program web page on DEC’s website.