Lake George man wins first Indian Lake Quadrathlon

× Expand Christopher South The medalists in the first sanctioned American quadrathlon are shown with event director Len Carbonara. Pictured left to right are Susan Brown, Greg Hewlett, John Perry, Philip Borgese, Janet Davignon, Teresa Creedon, Nick Mercurio, Nick LaScala and Carbonara.

INDIAN LAKE | Greg Hewlett, a resident of Lake George/Queensbury, entered the record book as the first winner of a sanctioned quadrathlon in Indian Lake.

Although there have been numerous multi-staged athletic competitions in the United States, the Indian Lake Quadrathlon, held Saturday, was the first officially sanctioned event under the newly-formed American Quadrathlon Association.

“It’ll be something to tell the grandkids, I guess,” Hewlett said.

No stranger to multi-staged events such as triathlons or Ironman competitions, Hewlett liked the idea of entering the first American quadrathlon.

“It’s cool. Why not?” he said.

Hewlett has traveled five to six hours to compete in Ironman events like the Mont Tremblant and Niskayuna Ironman competitions.

For Indian Lake, this quadrathlon could become a big economic shot in the arm for Indian Lake, he said.

The Lake Placid Ironman brought $12.6 million into the region during the week prior to the event. This quadrathlon, he said, can cash in on the natural resources the area already has.

“People who do this... this is what we spend our discretionary income on.”

Indian Lake resident Teresa Creedon, who lives on Adirondack Lake where the swimming and kayaking events took place, has also competed in triathlons.

“It was fun adding the kayaking,” she said.

Once she finished the half-mile swim and the four-mile kayak paddle, Creedon said she was happy to get off the bike after a 30K.

“I was glad to be off the bike and on two feet to finish the race,” she said.

The final leg was a 5K run.

Creedon used the event as part of her training for the Lake Placid Ironman. She complemented the layout of the course and the location, calling both “beautiful.”

MERCURIO, 70, WINS SENIOR DIVISION

Dominick “Nick” Mercurio was the first senior division winner.

Mercurio has competed in 150 to 200 multi-staged sports events, including some with up to six events, but noted this was the first sanctioned quadrathlon.

“I never competed in one before, and I liked it,” he said. “It was safe, well-organized, it was an excellent course, with lots of great volunteers and good support staff.”