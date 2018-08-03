Lake George Music Festival upcoming

× Expand Photo provided Musicians and an audio engineer with the indie/electric band Balun collaborate during a late-night concert aboard the Minne-Ha-Ha during the 2017 edition of the Lake George Music Festival. The fest — which is renowned nationally for its iconoclastic, innovative classical music as well as world-class talent features 14 concerts from Aug. 12 to Aug. 24 throughout the Lake George area.

LAKE GEORGE | Renowned internationally for outstanding innovative and traditional classical music, the Lake George Music Festival returns to the region next week with a lineup of concerts that affirm its storied reputation.

The festival features gifted, accomplished musicians in their 20s and 30s from prestigious universities and music conservatories around the world as well as renowned composers and conductors — performing various genres of classical music, much of it experimental or cutting-edge.

In addition to the 14 concerts scheduled, events include open rehearsals, public receptions, children’s concerts, pre-performance workshops and informational talks.

The festival events have been held in such venues as churches, an art gallery, the Shepard Park Amphitheater, a hotel rooftop, and on a steamboat cruise.

Composers-in-residence annually present premiere performances of their works.

Resident artists this year include the ensemble “Loadbang,” with their abstract, experimental music and Grammy award-winning composer and electric guitarist Steven Mackey as well as a world premiere of an orchestral work by composer Christopher Rogerson.

Other premieres this year include by composer David Ludwig and Grammy-nominated composer Pascal Le Boeuf, festival CEO Alexander Lombard said, noting that the two-week event is now in its eighth edition.

“My goal as founder was to establish Lake George and this festival as a destination for classical and new music, and it’s really taking hold,” he said.

The festival’s series of performances kick off at 7 p.m. Monday Aug. 13 with a concert with Loadbang and musicians from the Lincoln Center stage. The entry charge is merely $10.

A new addition this year is a chamber-music concert Tuesday Aug. 14 at the historic Wiawaka House, complete with fine wine and gourmet chocolate. The charge for the experience is $30.

A program “Bernstein at 100” is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 15 at Sacred Heart Church, celebrating the musical legacy of Leonard Bernstein. Entry is $10.

The annual free concert “Sounds of Our Time,” set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday Aug. 15 in Shepard Park amphitheater features the high-energy Project Trio and the festival’s symphony orchestra, exploring the connections between contemporary hits — including music by Led Zeppelin— and classical music.

A concert titled “Back to the Future” at 7 p.m. Friday Aug. 17 in Sacred Heart Church charts a course from Renaissance-era compositions through modern genres, including a world premier of a David Ludwig work. Entry is $10.

A free children’s concert is set for 5 p.m. Saturday Aug. 18 in Shepard Park Amphitheater featuring the festival’s symphony orchestra playing classical music in interactive works that involves the audience.

The festival’s annual “Late Night Concert” features a two-hour cruise aboard the steamboat Minne-Ha-Ha, with an eclectic program of symphonic and jazz crossover pieces. Tickets are $35; boarding is at 8:45 p.m.

“Piano Mania,” which includes up to eight pianists’ hands simultaneously playing musical phrases on one piano, is to be held at 1 p.m. Sunday Aug. 19 in Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek.

A gala concert at 6 p.m. Monday Aug. 20 at The Lake George Club features classical music, fine wine, a gourmet buffet dinner and a performance of a one-act comic opera by singers from the Seagle Music Colony. This event is annually a sellout.

A concert titled “Star-Gazing” is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 22 at Sacred Heart Church, featuring Steven Mackey on electric guitar.

The festival concludes a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday Aug. 24, featuring a performance of Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World” as well as Rogerson’s world premiere piece.

Tickets are on sale for individual performances. Full season passes, granting admission to all events and open rehearsals over the entire festival are $199.

For details on these concerts and other events, as well as sales of tickets and festival passes, see: www.lakegeorgemusifestival.com or call: (518) 791-5089.