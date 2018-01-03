Lake George Polar Plunge draws thrillseekers

× 1 of 9 Expand Photo by Christopher South A polar plunger, left in foreground, had his cell phone on as he polar plunged in Lake George, New Year’s Day. Another plunger took an all-American approach, donning an Army helmet and waving the American flag as he comes out of the frigid water. × 2 of 9 Expand Photo by Christopher South Polar plungers’ faces show their reaction to the cold water and air temperature as they come out of Lake George at the 2018 Lake George Polar Plunge. × 3 of 9 Expand Photo by Christopher South Some people are already heading out of the water as the first round of polar plungers go into Lake George during the 2018 Lake George Polar Plunge. Almost 400 took part in the annual event, which is far fewer participants, probably due to the single digit air temperatures. × 4 of 9 Expand Photo by Christopher South A polar plunger rubs his hands together to help keep them warm in the 5-degree air, just prior to jumping into Lake George. Lake George firefighters had to keep the ice broken and cleared for the 2018 Lake George Polar Plunge. × 5 of 9 Expand Photo by Christopher South Participants in the 2018 Lake George Polar Plunge get ready for the countdown to plunge into the frigid waters at Shepard Park Beach in Lake George, New Years Day. Single digit air temperatures reduced the crowd from more than 1,000 in past years to just under 400 this year. × 6 of 9 Expand Photo by Christopher South Wearing long sleeves when jumping into frigid water offers a dubious advantage, as shown by the woman in the orange, long-sleeved top. Other plungers are seen going in or out of the opening made in the ice on Lake George. × 7 of 9 Expand Photo by Christopher South There’s no looking back once you have taken the plunge, but one participant looks back to gauge the reaction of other plungers in the 2108 Lake George Polar Plunge. × 8 of 9 Expand Photo by Christopher South Two ladies hold hands to support each other as they come out of the water after participating in the 2018 Lake George Polar Plunge on New Year’s Day. × 9 of 9 Expand Photo by Christopher South Lifeguards and Lake George firefighters in survival suits position themselves in the water prior to the 2018 Lake George Polar Plunge, New Year’s Day. Organizer Linda Duffy said the firefighters had to break ice three times to keep the lake open to plungers. Prev Next

LAKE GEORGE | Despite single digit air temperatures and sub-zero wind chills prompting a low turnout, the organizers of the 2018 Lake George Polar Plunge were able to raise over $4,000 on New Year’s Day plunge.

Organizer Linda Duffy from Duffy’s Tavern said were just under 400 people signed up for the 2018 event, which has been drawing more than 1,000 people.

The air temperature was around 5 or 6 degrees Fahrenheit, making the unfrozen water of Lake George warmer than the air. Duffy said she was not aware of the actual water temperature.

“Someone took a thermometer in and said it was eight degrees, but water freezes at 32,” she said.

The Lake George Volunteer Fire Department had to break ice on the lake three times in order to have an area cleared for plungers, she said.

About 150 went in on the first round, which was followed by two more groups of over 100 people. Had Lake George been clear of ice, everyone would have entered the water at the same time.

Duffy said this was the first time they charged a $10 entry fee to be part of the plunge, and they did so to raise money for not-for-profits, particularly the fire department.

“They’ve been there for a long time now,” Duffy said.

Long-sleeved T-shirts were also sold for $10.

The fire department and the Oriental Shriners from Troy each received $2,040 from the event.

“We had a low crowd, but I think they will be happy with that. Hopefully next year the numbers will be up,” Duffy said.

With higher numbers, Duffy hopes to raise more money to raise money for the non-profits they support.

“The fire department has always been there for us. And the Shriners is an organization not a lot of people aware of, but has helped us out for a while,” Duffy said.

Duffy said the current organizers took over the New Year’s Day Polar Plunge about three years ago when the event was dropped from the Winter Carnival schedule.

The Winter Carnival still features a plunge at 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in February.

Organizer Charlie Albert also used to arrange the New Year’s Day plunge as a benefit for the carnival. When the Winter Carnival no longer wanted to sponsor the New Year’s Day Polar Plunge, Duffy’s Tavern took over organizing the event.

Despite this year’s very cold temperatures and low turnout, Duffy feels this year’s plunge was a success - and a good time.

“I didn’t see anybody without a smile on their face,” she said.

