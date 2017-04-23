Lake George S.A.D.D. set to perform ‘mock crash’ for local students

× Expand File photo 2015 mock car crash demonstration for upperclassmen at the Lake George Jr.-Sr. High School. This year the mock crash demonstration will be held on Tuesday, April 25.

LAKE GEORGE — Students of the Lake George Jr.-Sr. High School will witness a mock crash demonstration on Ottawa Street on Tuesday, April 25.

Teens in the Lake George Chapter of Students Against Destructive Decisions (S.A.D.D.) organized the event in collaboration with the Lake George Fire Department, Lake George Rescue Squad, Lake George Ambulance, North Queensbury Ambulance and Fire, Bay Ridge Volunteer Fire Company, the state traffic safety committee, NYS Police Troop G, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County STOP-DWI, Life Net, Alexander Funeral Home Inc. and the New York state Department of Health.

The mock crash scene will depict a two-vehicle collision with a number of safety issues such as impaired driving, distracted driving, and lack of seatbelt usage. Rescue personnel will narrate the event as a full emergency response simulation takes place.

For more information, contact 668-5452.