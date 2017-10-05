Lake George sales tax revenue increases

LAKE GEORGE | Lake George Village’s economy is robust, and its year-round commerce — boosted by a multitude of events — is growing substantially, Mayor Robert Blais said at the Sept. 18 village board meeting.

He announced that the village had received a check for $131,706 representing its share of sales tax revenues for the last quarter-year, and it was $8,050 greater than the same period in 2016 — a 6.1 percent increase.

Blais hailed the fact that the village hosted six major events this past weekend, plus the Lake George In-Water Boat Show, the Hemmings Classic Car Show and the Adirondack 5K footrace as well as a dog skills competition.

“This shows that Lake George is alive after Labor Day,” he said, noting that it the village is boosting its status as a year-round destination.