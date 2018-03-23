Lake George school board axes vice principal post

× Expand LAKE GEORGE | Residents of Lake George School District issued a final set of pleas last week to derail the pending decision by the school board to eliminate the vice principal position at the high school. The board voted 6-1 to go ahead with the plan, and the decision becomes effective at the end of the year. The “administrative realignment” decision approved by the school board March 13 calls for hiring a new interim district administrator for K-12 curriculum, instruction and student support services by next year. STRONG OUTPOURING Vice Principal Cody Conley has received an outpouring of support since the decision was announced several months ago. About 170 people packed the Lake George Elementary School auditorium for the two-hour meeting. Teachers, students and parents have cited what they believe is Conley’s vital role in supporting students, particularly those considered to be at risk. Stakeholders also recounted Conley’s efforts to combat bullying and protecting student safety. Community members implored the board to keep Conley — or at least table their decision and give it more consideration. Todd Earl, parent and alumnus, said the decision was made without appropriate input from the community. “This restructuring plan was formulated without collaboration with school professionals, and was discussed in board meetings that were closed to the public,” Earl said. “It is imperative that the district engage the talents of our school professionals and community stakeholders to create a unified approach to instructional excellence, fiscal responsibility and exceptional student support in Lake George Schools.” SUPERINTENDENT DEFENDS Stakeholder pleas followed a lengthy presentation by Lake George Superintendent of Schools Lynne Rutnik, who narrated a PowerPoint presentation that showed information serving as a rationale for the change. Data indicating student enrollment had declined by 29 percent over the last decade, and that test scores in particular subjects at several grade levels were sinking in recent years. Some attendees said they thought the data was skewed or selectively presented to support the initiative, and that the low test scores cited were experienced statewide, raising questions about the tests themselves. After the meeting, Rutnik defended the presentation, noting the data was from the state.

“It’s a challenge when people disagree with the outcome, because there’s a tendency to find fault in the presentation,” she said. Several attendees spoke on behalf of the school board and Rutnik, saying the opponents to the decision were not focusing on the hard decision of how to improve academics at Lake George Central. PROCESS QUESTIONED Weeks ago, the pending realignment decision prompted the formation of Lake George United for Education, a citizens group to fight the plan. Members contended the school board’s decision was made in conflict with the state’s Open Meeting Laws. They also said that the board had bypassed the principles of the state Education Department’s “Shared Decision Making” initiatives adopted decades ago. Lake George United founder Katie Bruening also serves on the Strategic Planning and Review Committee (SPARC). “No issue emerged during any of our SPARC meetings that hinted at the need for a dramatic shift in administrative configuration,” Bruening said. “The unforeseen and shocking decision to eliminate the vice principal position and replace it with an interim K-12 curriculum and student support services position was done without the crucial input from the elementary and high school principals and the faculty in leadership roles.” Jen Metevier, a district resident, said the school board had not responded to calls, letters and emails from citizens seeking information on the pending decision. She said the school board’s attorney set a meeting with community members on March 8, but that meeting was canceled by Rutnik just two days before. “We are asking that the board deliberate these types of actions, and make their decisions in meetings open to the public,” Metevier said. “We are asking the board to engage community members earnestly and consider alternatives.” Rutnik countered during her presentation that hundreds of local stakeholders had been consulted in making the realignment decision. VALUABLE RESOURCE Rutnik said it was her belief that students’ lack of academic success lead to drug abuse and mental health issues — which called for improving and instituting more continuity in the school district’s curriculum. But a citizen countered that the opposite was true — that drug abuse and mental health and social issues were prompting declining test scores, and that student social and mental issues needed enhanced attention.