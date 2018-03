Lake George school board axes vice principal post

LAKE GEORGE | Residents of Lake George School District issued a final set of pleas last week to derail the pending decision by the school board to eliminate the vice principal position at the high school.

The board voted 6-1 to go ahead with the plan, and the decision becomes effective at the end of the year.

The “administrative realignment” decision approved by the school board March 13 calls for hiring a new interim district administrator for K-12 curriculum, instruction and student support services by next year.

STRONG OUTPOURING

Vice Principal Cody Conley has received an outpouring of support since the decision was announced several months ago.

About 170 people packed the Lake George Elementary School auditorium for the two-hour meeting.

Teachers, students and parents have cited what they believe is Conley’s vital role in supporting students, particularly those considered to be at risk.

Stakeholders also recounted Conley’s efforts to combat bullying and protecting student safety.

Community members implored the board to keep Conley — or at least table their decision and give it more consideration.

Todd Earl, parent and alumnus, said the decision was made without appropriate input from the community.

“This restructuring plan was formulated without collaboration with school professionals, and was discussed in board meetings that were closed to the public,” Earl said. “It is imperative that the district engage the talents of our school professionals and community stakeholders to create a unified approach to instructional excellence, fiscal responsibility and exceptional student support in Lake George Schools.”

SUPERINTENDENT DEFENDS

Stakeholder pleas followed a lengthy presentation by Lake George Superintendent of Schools Lynne Rutnik, who narrated a PowerPoint presentation that showed information serving as a rationale for the change.

Data indicating student enrollment had declined by 29 percent over the last decade, and that test scores in particular subjects at several grade levels were sinking in recent years.

Some attendees said they thought the data was skewed or selectively presented to support the initiative, and that the low test scores cited were experienced statewide, raising questions about the tests themselves.

After the meeting, Rutnik defended the presentation, noting the data was from the state.