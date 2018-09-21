Lake George schools welcome new teachers

× Expand Jeff Ziegler

LAKE GEORGE | A substantial number of personnel changes are occurring this year in the Lake George School District.

The most prominent transition is the arrival of Jeff Ziegler as the interim Director of K-12 Curriculum, Instruction and Student Support Services.

He is stepping into a new position, created through an administrative realignment at the school system which prompted considerable controversy last winter — when hundreds of people confronted the school board protesting the elimination of Vice Principal Cody Conley’s post.

The school board did not back down on their plan however, and Conley subsequently was hired by the Saratoga Springs School District to be the vice principal of the city’s high school.

Hired this summer by the Lake George school board, Ziegler was director of curriculum at Schuylerville Central School District for two years prior.

Originally, he was a school counselor, followed by a move into educational administration — he was the Glens Falls High School principal for eight years, then served as superintendent of Fort Edward school district from 2008 to 2016.

New instructors in the Lake George School District for 2018 are:

• Morgan McIntosh, long-term substitute elementary school Special Education teacher;

• Lexi Parker, student teacher, fall semester, elementary school; and

• Cody Stinson, student teacher, spring semester, high school.

Among the employees of Lake George School District changing positions are:

• Jamie Bearor, formerly a special education teacher now heads up the district’s K-12 Committee on Special Education;

• Kemm Wilson, previously a reading teacher, has moved into leading the Committee on Preschool Special Education and Student Intervention Services; and

• Audrey VanVlack, formerly with the district’s Special Education department, will move into a post as a high school English teacher.

• Mark LaFond is the new School Resource Officer.

Employees departing due to either attrition or retirement include high school English teachers Nancy Dunn and Sheila Brock, as well as former chairperson of the Committee on Special Education, Bernadette Bechard.