Lake George sewer plant may cost 23% more than budgeted

LAKE GEORGE | Initial enthusiasm among Lake George officials over a $4.27 million grant pledged recently by Gov. Andrew Cuomo for a new village sewer plant was dampened last week by the news that the cost of the proposed facility is projected to increase by as much as $4 million by the time the facility is actually built.

Lake George Village Mayor Robert Blais said this week that he and village Public Works Superintendent Dave Harrington met recently with representatives of the engineering firm Chazen Companies, who informed them that the existing cost estimate for the plant of $17 million — reached in 2015 — is likely to increase to $20 million or more by 2021 when final construction bids are obtained.

Weeks ago, Chazen took over the work of engineering the wastewater treatment plant from a competing engineering firm AES Northeast in late September after the latter firm had several top executives depart.

“We know that costs escalate — but although we just were pledged over $4 million, now it seems like we’re almost back to square one,” Blais said Nov. 6.

The mayor added if the village doesn’t obtain $9-10 million more in grant money, the project will have to be scaled down to merely installing new equipment that would reduce nitrates, levels of which triggered a consent order by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Blais has said, however, that such a move would represent a Band-Aid approach to addressing the shortcomings of the 85-year-old treatment plant.

“Our goal was to replace an antiquated facility with a new plant equipped with the highest technology, producing effluent of drinking water quality,” he said.

Extensive research has documented that nitrates in the existing sewer plant’s effluent are migrating a quarter-mile or so through groundwater into West Brook, which empties into Lake George.

Blais added that he met with the village’s treatment plant steering committee and discussed redrafting plans so the plant’s effluent would be discharged into the Schroon River — which would allow a lower water quality standards for the plant’s discharge under state laws. The group scrapped the concept because of the “astronomical cost,” Blais said, of constructing a sewer pipe northwest a substantial distance to the river.