Lake George sewer plant may cost 23% more than budgeted

LAKE GEORGE | Initial enthusiasm among Lake George officials over a $4.27 million grant pledged recently by Gov. Andrew Cuomo for a new village sewer plant was dampened last week by the news that the cost of the proposed facility is projected to increase by as much as $4 million by the time the facility is actually built.
Lake George Village Mayor Robert Blais said this week that he and village Public Works Superintendent Dave Harrington met recently with representatives of the engineering firm Chazen Companies, who informed them that the existing cost estimate for the plant of $17 million — reached in 2015 — is likely to increase to $20 million or more by 2021 when final construction bids are obtained.
Weeks ago, Chazen took over the work of engineering the wastewater treatment plant from a competing engineering firm AES Northeast in late September after the latter firm had several top executives depart.
“We know that costs escalate — but although we just were pledged over $4 million, now it seems like we’re almost back to square one,” Blais said Nov. 6.
The mayor added if the village doesn’t obtain $9-10 million more in grant money, the project will have to be scaled down to merely installing new equipment that would reduce nitrates, levels of which triggered a consent order by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Blais has said, however, that such a move would represent a Band-Aid approach to addressing the shortcomings of the 85-year-old treatment plant.
“Our goal was to replace an antiquated facility with a new plant equipped with the highest technology, producing effluent of drinking water quality,” he said.
Extensive research has documented that nitrates in the existing sewer plant’s effluent are migrating a quarter-mile or so through groundwater into West Brook, which empties into Lake George.
Blais added that he met with the village’s treatment plant steering committee and discussed redrafting plans so the plant’s effluent would be discharged into the Schroon River — which would allow a lower water quality standards for the plant’s discharge under state laws. The group scrapped the concept because of the “astronomical cost,” Blais said, of constructing a sewer pipe northwest a substantial distance to the river.
Blais said that the village and town of Lake George officials will be actively seeking additional grant money from state and federal sources so a new plant can be built to replace the existing plant that is discharging pollution-laden effluent.
Maybe, Blais continued, the timeline for construction could be accelerated so the plant could be built in 2020, saving a portion of the additional cost, which he said would be burdensome to village taxpayers, but a crushing amount to residents of the town’s Caldwell Sewer District, which is to pay half the cost of the plant, according to a longstanding contract between the municipalities.
One source of grant money may be through the state Environmental Facilities Corporation which provides grants for water and sewer infrastructure, with priority given to communities that demonstrate financial hardship based on proving they host a high percentage of low-income families.
The village has completed a survey of local household income, and the results are expected to demonstrate financial hardship among Lake George Village residents. Blais has said such a hardship grant would likely provide up to $3.5 million towards the sewer plant’s cost.
The village is also seeking a grant through the state’s regional economic development council.
Without generous grants, the village taxpayers would see a tax increase of 40 to 50 percent — perhaps pushing the municipality over the state Constitutional debt limit — and the town’s Caldwell Sewer District residents would face an “astronomical” tax increase, Blais said.
“I’m still optimistic that Gov. Cuomo understands the importance of Lake George, and that sometime prior to construction, the village receives additional funding,” he said. “In the meantime, we’ll have to borrow between $16 million and $17 million by the beginning of this next year.”
Prior to the boosted estimates of the plant’s cost, Lake George Association Executive Director Walt Lender said he was encouraged by the state’s pledge of $4.27 million, reflecting a commitment to minimize pollution in the Lake George watershed.
“The village wastewater treatment plant definitely needs to be upgraded with the latest technology, and the residents of the village certainly can’t shoulder the whole financial burden.”
He said he hoped that federal money, as well as state grants, will be committed to the plant’s development.
“Lake George is an important tourism and recreational resource of New York State and has to be protected,” he said.
Blais offered similar thoughts.
“The plant’s effluent needs to be of drinking-water quality,” he said, noting the more stringent state standards enforced in recent years. “Lake George deserves the best, and the state recognizes that.”