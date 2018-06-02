Lake George student artists well represented in Hyde exhibit

× Expand Thom Randall “LakeGeorgeStudentArt@Hyde.JPG” Lake George Central senior Grace Harris (right) talks with schoolmates (from left) Colby Hoolihan, Logan Galusha and Mirissa Schmeelke about her sculpture “Trauma” (center) which won a top award at The Hyde’s 27th annual High School Juried Show. Lake George High School was represented in the exhibit, which opened May 12, with 17 artworks created by 14 of its students.

LAKE GEORGE | Students of Lake George High School have an outsized presence this year in a prominent regional art exhibition.

Seventeen works of art created by 14 students from Lake George High School are among the 100 works now on exhibit through June 10 in The Hyde Collection’s 27th annual High School Juried Show.

At the artists reception and awards ceremony held last month, Hyde interim director Anne Saile said she was deeply impressed by the quality of the work in the exhibit, as well as the skill and insight of the students represented.

“The art is just astonishing,” she said as a crowd descended into the art museum’s gallery.

She said that the prevailing high quality of artwork made it “quite difficult” to choose 100 works for the exhibit from the 700 works submitted.

“There’s incredible talent in this area,” Saile said.

Students from northern Warren County with artwork selected for the exhibit are Lake George students: Sara Bunalski, Matthew Burrows, Logan Galusha, Jordan Gregory, Grace Hatin, Julia Heunemann, Colby Hollihan, Eden Kuri and Mirissa Schmeelke — all exhibiting art photographs; Jack Kelleher, Lauren Mondana and Autumn Shaughnessy, jewelry; Grace Harris, sculpture; and Nicole Kingsley, mixed media and ceramics.

The Lake George students with two works selected were Harris, Heunemann and Kingsley.

Representing North Warren High School was Kylee Granger with her art photograph titled “Bromus.”

This year, the students exhibiting were asked for a narrative describing the inspiration and execution of their creations. Saile said these artist statements were expressive and revealing.

“They showed how deeply thoughtful and creative our high school students are,” she said, noting that a substantial number of student exhibitors are headed for college tackling majors other than art.

“It makes us proud our area has such great thinkers,” she said. “Because they are creative in art, I am sure they will be creative in many other endeavors.”

Show organizer Jenny Hutchinson said the young artists’ work exemplifies the prominence of the area’s “creative economy” which encompasses many job opportunities offering work that can boost the region’s cultural resources, yet provide a living salary.