Lake George swaps out sewer engineers

LAKE GEORGE | Lake George village officials have fired the engineering firm they’ve worked with for about three years on developing plans for a new wastewater treatment plant, and they have decided to employ a competing company to complete the work.
The Lake George village board voted unanimously Sept. 18 to terminate their contract with AES Northeast of Plattsburgh as of Oct. 17 and to hire Chazen and Co. of Queensbury and Troy as a replacement, hinging on the village attorney reviewing Chazen’s proposal and pending contract to design and oversee construction of the sewer plant.
Lake George Mayor Robert Blais said on Monday merely that the decision was made “in the best interests of residents and taxpayers of Lake George” — but a week earlier, he told news media that he and the board were concerned that two of the principal engineers at AES who worked on the plant project had left the firm.
Representatives of both enterprises were present Monday, pitching their services to the board.
AES officials Greg Swart and Brad Noviski had assured Lake George board that they would continue the work that had been started under their firm’s prior roster of engineers, and the departed principals would be serving as consultants to meet Lake George’s needs.
Now, the firm has been directed to turn over all their records and files on the project to Chazen within several weeks.
“It’s an unfortunate situation,” Blais said moments after the vote to switch firms. “So be it.”
For decades, the village’s aging sewer plant has been discharging effluent with levels of nitrates and nitrites that violate state standards.
The state issued a Consent Order in 2014 requiring the village of Lake George to reduce these pollutants. The village plans to construct a new sewer plant featuring a “sequence batch reactor” — which would more effectively reduce pollutants including nitrates. Effluent from the plant migrates from the groundwater into West Brook, which flows into Lake George.
PLANNING BOARD CHAIRMAN STEPS DOWN
In other business, the board accepted the resignation — with regret — of village Planning Board chairman Robert Mastrantoni. He has been a member of the panel for 24 years, much of his tenure as chairman.
Walt Adams of Mountain Drive, now an alternate on the planning board, is to replace Mastrantoni as a board member — and the planning board will be choosing its new chairman.
Mastrantoni’s letter of resignation cited how he sought to devote more attention to managing his business as well as spending time with his grandchildren.
Blais said the village board would be considering ways to express its appreciation for his many years of public service.
Anyone interested in serving as a planning board alternate — or in the same role on the village’s Zoning Board of Appeals — should submit a letter of interest to the village offices, Blais said.
CONCERT SERIES AWARDED BED TAX FUNDS
Also, the village board voted to increase its payment to Dave Ehmann of Improv Records and Jim Anderson of WillJam Productions for conducting the village’s “Fridays at the Lake — Brews and Bands” concert series which has grown in popularity since it was launched in 2015.
The annual payment to the duo of $25,000 was increased to $29,000 based on their proposal to take over the early-season bookings the village had been handling, and to bring in bands of greater renown.
Blais said that the increased expenditure of occupancy tax funds would be a good investment, as the concert series already was drawing a substantial crowd, and that the village was earning a considerable revenue — $29,629 this summer — from selling beer and commemorative t-shirts at the free summer concerts.
“People have raved about the concerts,” Blais said, noting that crowd surveys have indicated people hailing from afar are attending the concerts. “This is a money-maker for village taxpayers — and the concerts’ expenses don’t come out of local tax revenues.”
Additionally, the board decided to hold Fall Cleanup Days from Oct. 28 through Nov. 12.
Local resident Don Daniels expressed concern at the meeting that the new canoe sculpture unveiled this week beside Beach Road was vulnerable to vandalism, and should be encased in a clear Lexan structure.
Blais responded that a night watchman on duty at the steel pier would be monitoring the sculpture located nearby, and that a security camera is to be focused on the sculpture, deterring crime.
“We’re hoping that people will have common respect and decency,” Blais said.