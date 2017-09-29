Lake George swaps out sewer engineers

LAKE GEORGE | Lake George village officials have fired the engineering firm they’ve worked with for about three years on developing plans for a new wastewater treatment plant, and they have decided to employ a competing company to complete the work.

The Lake George village board voted unanimously Sept. 18 to terminate their contract with AES Northeast of Plattsburgh as of Oct. 17 and to hire Chazen and Co. of Queensbury and Troy as a replacement, hinging on the village attorney reviewing Chazen’s proposal and pending contract to design and oversee construction of the sewer plant.

Lake George Mayor Robert Blais said on Monday merely that the decision was made “in the best interests of residents and taxpayers of Lake George” — but a week earlier, he told news media that he and the board were concerned that two of the principal engineers at AES who worked on the plant project had left the firm.

Representatives of both enterprises were present Monday, pitching their services to the board.

AES officials Greg Swart and Brad Noviski had assured Lake George board that they would continue the work that had been started under their firm’s prior roster of engineers, and the departed principals would be serving as consultants to meet Lake George’s needs.

Now, the firm has been directed to turn over all their records and files on the project to Chazen within several weeks.

“It’s an unfortunate situation,” Blais said moments after the vote to switch firms. “So be it.”

For decades, the village’s aging sewer plant has been discharging effluent with levels of nitrates and nitrites that violate state standards.

The state issued a Consent Order in 2014 requiring the village of Lake George to reduce these pollutants. The village plans to construct a new sewer plant featuring a “sequence batch reactor” — which would more effectively reduce pollutants including nitrates. Effluent from the plant migrates from the groundwater into West Brook, which flows into Lake George.

PLANNING BOARD CHAIRMAN STEPS DOWN

In other business, the board accepted the resignation — with regret — of village Planning Board chairman Robert Mastrantoni. He has been a member of the panel for 24 years, much of his tenure as chairman.