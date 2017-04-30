Jazz band to perform Sunday in Lake George

× Expand File photo The Adirondack Jazz Project will perform at a fundraiser for Lake George's Shepard Park Amphitheater Protect on Sunday, April 30 at 3 p.m. the Lake George High School Auditorium. Pictured above: The Lake George Community Band at performs at the venue in 2016.

LAKE GEORGE — A jazz band that features accomplished local musicians will perform at a benefit concert at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Lake George High School auditorium.

The concert by the Adirondack Jazz Project is a fundraiser for Lake George's Shepard Park Amphitheater project.

The Adirondack Jazz Project band consists of over 15 area professional musicians with extensive backgrounds in teaching and performing.

Their music consists primarily of jazz standards, Latin, funk and show tunes in unique stylings.

Among their performers are Frank Conti of Johnsburg and Adam York of Lake George, both saxophonists, and Al Tolomeo of Chestertown, one of the two drummers.

The band also includes a well-staffed brass section, as well as Rick Thombs on guitar, Greg Brown on bass and Don Preuninger on piano.

The Charles R. Wood Foundation has donated $25,000 to the village’s project to install new lighting, sound and seating at the lakeside amphitheater.

They have also challenged the village to match an additional $25,000 by June 1, and proceeds of this concert are expected to go towards this match.

Expected to cost $75,000-85,000, the project to revitalize the amphitheater will involve replacing decade-old lighting, panel boxes, a sound system and add natural seating as well as handicap access.

The popular park stage hosts over 60 events seasonally, including the acclaimed Lake George Jazz Festival, the village’s community band concerts and the new Fridays at the Lake Bands & Brews concert series.

Mayor Robert Blais reported that the village has raised over $11,000 already towards their goal.

Admission to the concert is a $15 donation. Children are free. Those wishing to contribute directly to the project may send a check to: Village of Lake George, PO Box 791 Lake George, NY 12845. On the check’s memo line, write “Amphitheater donation.”