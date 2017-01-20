Lake George to see the light as board approves display

LAKE GEORGE — A local entrepreneur was granted temporary permission by the Lake George Village Board this month to operate an outdoor lighting display that would normally be prohibited by a prevailing local ordinance.

Sean Quirk, proprietor of King Neptune’s Lounge and promoter of various local concerts, received the board’s approval for a display of five rotating beams of light shining upwards into the sky to promote a series of events he’s hosting through June.

The temporary permit constrains the spinning light display envisioned for King Neptune’s parking lot to the hours of 9 p.m. to midnight for a half-dozen or so events planned by Quirk through June.

The board unanimously approved the special permit, subject to re-evaluation by the board in early summer for additional events Quirk is planning for the remainder of the year.

Quirk plans to host a concert headlining the nationally renowned band Rusted Root, and another featuring the regional favorite group Wild Adriatic, which has been gaining notoriety across the U.S. and abroad.

Lake George Village Mayor Robert Blais expressed support for the special permit.

“I’m ticked to death when something like this brings more people to the village, especially off-season,” he said.

In other business, Blais raised concerns about the village firefighters driving fire trucks to routine EMS calls.

The village received a $13,000 insurance surcharge last year due to the fire department’s new procedure of dispatching fire trucks to go out on such medical calls.

Blais said that village fire department officials say the trucks and personnel are only dispatched on Priority One calls, but village records indicate they are actually responding to many others as well.

Blais called for examining the agency’s dispatch records and consider changing village policy to set limits on such response.

“We don’t have the extra $13,000 or more in our budget to pay for this,” he said.

Also, the village board discussed increasing the number of permits issued to street entertainers, both to provide additional attractions for tourists, and to raise additional money for the village government. The board talked about raising the fee for such entertainers to $75 per season. The proposal is to be revisited at the February village board meeting.

In other business, the village board:

• appointed Amanda Metzger of the Lake George Chamber of Commerce to serve on the joint Village-Town Occupancy Tax Committee, to replace Joe DeSatis, who has resigned from the post.

• decided that village elections will be conducted with paper ballots, since the state prohibited the use of mechanical lever-operated voting machines in municipal elections. Board members said the use of the newer computerized ballot-reading machines would require extra expense in maintenance and monitoring, which would be costly.

• approved a plan to locate two public electric-vehicle charging stations in the village — each one is to feature two charging ports. One of the stations is to be situated in the James St. public parking lot, and the other, behind the town hall. Policies are to be developed to detail hours of operation, fees, and other aspects of use. The chargers are to be funded by a state grant.