Lake George town, village collaborate on beautification work

LAKE GEORGE | The two municipalities of Lake George have taken new steps to consolidate services in an effort to boost efficiency and save expenses.

The Village of Lake George’s beautification crew will be taking care of plantings at the Route 9 median and the Welcome Corner south of the village, and town employees in return are to be cleaning the village’s public buildings and restrooms.

The beautification work will be overseen by Judy Gearwar, who has over the past decade or so designed, planted and maintained the village’s dozens of lush floral gardens — and won awards for her work.

Town of Lake George Buildings & Grounds Superintendent Jim Martino will be supervising town employees maintaining the village’s restrooms at Shepard Park and the village Visitors Center, plus cleaning and sweeping Canada Street and its adjacent walkways.

The decision to hire Gearwar full-time and to approve the extended municipal collaboration was endorsed by the village board at their Feb. 19 meeting.

Lake George Mayor Robert Blais said at the meeting that the arrangement would save the municipalities $15,000 or more annually.

Gearwar has been acclaimed for transforming the village over the past 16 years with colorful, lush gardens and bold, creative landscaping, which replaced linear mundane shrubbery.

Blais said that Gearwar has a variety of ideas about upgrading the existing landscaping on the Gateway corridor, planted when the state created the median on Route 9. The new arrangement excludes snow and ice removal.

Already, the two municipalities are conducting various functions for each other. The village contractually provides fire protection and sewer treatment for the town. Also, due to a recent decision, village employees check up on the town’s sewer and water system pump stations on weekends.

The town’s court not only provides judicial services for the village, but they handle parking tickets and fees for both municipalities.

The town and village in recent years have also cooperated through sharing lifeguards for their beaches.

Also, through an arrangement new this year, the town conducts planning and zoning services to the village — with the village contributing toward the salary of Dan Barusch, the town’s director of planning and zoning.

For several years, code enforcement officer Doug Frost has handled administration of building code and land use issues for the town as well as the village, his original employer.