Lake George Veterans Memorial christened

Thom Randall
Former U.S. Rep. Chris Gibson advises citizens attending the recent dedication of the Lake George Veterans Memorial to shoulder the responsibilities of democracy that accompany its benefits.
LAKE GEORGE | Pleas for unity, peace and responsible citizenship were heard by about 120 area residents recently as they witnessed the dedication of the new Lake George Veterans Memorial plaza.
Guest speaker at the May 19 event, former U.S. Congressman Chris Gibson, said in the ceremony that citizens who enjoy the fruits of democracy should bear the responsibilities of our political system.
“Our founding fathers put the sovereignty not in a king and queen but in each one of us,” Gibson said, noting that the most important office in our political system is the office of each citizen.
“As self-governing people, we not only have rights, we also have responsibilities,” he continued.
Gibson, a retired U.S. Army Colonel, then voiced a traditional Memorial Day theme.
“We’re here today to acknowledge the men and women who have donned the uniform and have defended our nation’s principles and this incredible way of life,” he said.
Gibson COMMENDS fallen soldiers
Gibson recognized those soldiers who died as a result of their service to the nation, noting that the families of U.S. Army Specialist Ben Osborn and Army National Guard medic Kristie Roberts were represented in the audience.
Osborn, 27, died during combat in 2010, and Roberts passed away in 2012 at the age of 27 after a decade of military service. A charitable foundation was established in Osborn’s name — and the Warren County Bikeway bridge over state Route 149 was dedicated in Roberts’ name.
“There is nothing we can ever say or do that fills the hole in these families — but what we can do is pledge that every day we’re going to give our best to make our country stronger and our communities better, because that’s how we can honor those who have died for our country, Gibson said.
Gibson also said that we should reach out to those who were wounded either physically in battle or emotionally scarred by combat.
“No one of us who fought overseas was the same person when we came back,” he said advising that civilians should pray and embrace those with such emotional scars. “We should put our arms around them and give them loving support.”
Gibson also noted that with the nation now so politically polarized, we should all seek unity, mutual respect, and embrace upstanding values.
“This is not an easy time for our country — There is so much division, angst, concern and anxiety,” he said. “It’s very important we keep faith — in God, ourselves, in our families and this exceptional way of life. It’s now incumbent for our generation to do everything we can to carry forward that mantle of freedom — I believe we will, and days like this demonstrate that tangibly,” he concluded.
Located at the intersection of Route 9 and Luzerne Road near Northway Exit 21, the Lake George Veterans Memorial plaza honors veterans of all wars and conflicts — not only those hailing from Lake George, but from surrounding communities and elsewhere.
Master of Ceremonies for the event was retired local real estate broker and electrician Denny Galloway, who served in World War II.
Galloway spearheaded its development along with fellow veterans Chuck Wheeler and Dan Hurley who is a Lake George councilman.
At the ceremony, Galloway thanked those who donated toward the plaza which includes granite monuments, flags, benches, landscaping and brick walkways — or helped in its construction.
“Hundred of volunteer hours went into constructing this memorial,” he said.
“If there’s a veteran in our life, take time to think about them and what they did,” Galloway added.
Community pillar William Dow, owner of the Lake George Steamboat Co., also offered his thoughts about those who dedicated their lives to serving the nation.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church pastor Thomas Berardi concluded the ceremony with the formal dedication.
“May this memorial be a tribute to those men and women who have served our nation in the cause of peace and protection — and the vision of liberty and justice,” he said. “Let this memorial express a tribute to sacrifice, to honor, to courage, to freedom, and to hope and peace for tomorrow’s children.”