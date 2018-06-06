Lake George Veterans Memorial christened

× Expand Thom Randall Former U.S. Rep. Chris Gibson advises citizens attending the recent dedication of the Lake George Veterans Memorial to shoulder the responsibilities of democracy that accompany its benefits.

LAKE GEORGE | Pleas for unity, peace and responsible citizenship were heard by about 120 area residents recently as they witnessed the dedication of the new Lake George Veterans Memorial plaza.

Guest speaker at the May 19 event, former U.S. Congressman Chris Gibson, said in the ceremony that citizens who enjoy the fruits of democracy should bear the responsibilities of our political system.

“Our founding fathers put the sovereignty not in a king and queen but in each one of us,” Gibson said, noting that the most important office in our political system is the office of each citizen.

“As self-governing people, we not only have rights, we also have responsibilities,” he continued.

Gibson, a retired U.S. Army Colonel, then voiced a traditional Memorial Day theme.

“We’re here today to acknowledge the men and women who have donned the uniform and have defended our nation’s principles and this incredible way of life,” he said.

Gibson COMMENDS fallen soldiers

Gibson recognized those soldiers who died as a result of their service to the nation, noting that the families of U.S. Army Specialist Ben Osborn and Army National Guard medic Kristie Roberts were represented in the audience.

Osborn, 27, died during combat in 2010, and Roberts passed away in 2012 at the age of 27 after a decade of military service. A charitable foundation was established in Osborn’s name — and the Warren County Bikeway bridge over state Route 149 was dedicated in Roberts’ name.

“There is nothing we can ever say or do that fills the hole in these families — but what we can do is pledge that every day we’re going to give our best to make our country stronger and our communities better, because that’s how we can honor those who have died for our country, Gibson said.

Gibson also said that we should reach out to those who were wounded either physically in battle or emotionally scarred by combat.

“No one of us who fought overseas was the same person when we came back,” he said advising that civilians should pray and embrace those with such emotional scars. “We should put our arms around them and give them loving support.”