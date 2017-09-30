Lake George Village Board meeting wrap

LAKE GEORGE | Ponies, mobile pedal-powered bars and a change in the fee schedule for events at the Festival Commons were on the agenda at last week’s Lake George Village Board meeting.

PONY RIDES DENIED

The board declined a request by Cyndie Ruggiero of Adirondack Dream Catcher Farm of Corinth to operate a pony ride concession in Shepard Park during Lake George Oktoberfest and Lake George Winter Carnival.

Their action was based on Harrington’s observation that Ruggiero, in operating a pony-ride and farm animals concession in the village over prior years, didn’t clean up the animals’ excrement despite repeated requests from village officials.

FEE SCHEDULES CHANGED

The board approved changes to the fee schedule for holding events at the Festival Commons — $1,000 for the first day and $500 for each successive day, along with making rental deposits non-refundable.

Mayor Robert Blais noted that two major events were cancelled this year just days before they were to be held, preventing the village and Warren County from earning revenue for the two respective weekends. The new fee schedule is subject to approval by the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

LAND SOLD

The board voted to sell a sliver of municipal land on Route 9 near Nordick’s hotel to an owner of adjacent property for a sum of $4,800, the price determined by a 2005 appraisal.

Blais said that any increase in price since 2005 would be offset by the cost of a new appraisal. The land, located between a brook and the roadway, cannot host a structure by local law due to its size and the fact that it hosts underground water and sewer pipes and a driveway runs through it.

The village board also decided to rebid the harvesting of selected trees on their property on the slopes of Prospect Mountain.

The two bidders on the proposed timber logging and sale didn’t comply with the contractual obligations, Blais said, noting that with rising timber prices, rebidding might yield more revenue.

OUTDOOR DISPLAY BAN POSTPONED

The board postponed any decision about changing their existing ordinance banning outdoor displays of merchandise, as requested by William Massry, proprietor of Dilligaf T-shirt store on Canada Street.