Lake George village budget calls for tax decrease

LAKE GEORGE — Property owners in Lake George Village will experience a slight reduction in their taxes this year, following the approval of the municipal budget April 3 by village trustees.

At the board’s annual meeting, the village board also voted to change their monthly meeting time from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. In addition, the Sun Community News/Adirondack Journal was named as an official newspaper for the village, alongside the Post Star.

The 2017-18 budget calls for appropriations of $5,152,059 — a $767,813 increase from last year — minus revenues of $3,300,952, while drawing $500,000 from reserves, a sum that is $200,000 less than last year.

The estimated tax rate is $6.01 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, a 13-cent decrease from last year. The budget includes 50-cent per hour raises for most village laborers, and $2,000 annual increase in pay for salaried employees.

Village trustees are to receive 2 percent increases, raising their annual remuneration to $7,221. A year ago, the trustees also received a 2 percent raise. The mayor will not be receiving any increase this year.

The budget provides for the salary for a new employee in the village wastewater department to accomplish tasks in coordination with the town of Lake George.

The new appropriations also include payments for a new LED sign for the village firehall, a vehicle lift, and $1,000 per month rent during the summer months on a new peace officers’ headquarters.

The budget also calls for providing $4,500 to construct a new dog park at the village recreation area and $10,000 toward an historical sculpture of Native Americans paddling a canoe, to be situated on the village’s Lakefront Walkway.

Popular programs including Magical Mondays, Tribute Tuesdays, and Fridays at the Lake as well as Thursday night fireworks are also provided for.

Lake George Mayor Robert Blais said the decrease in taxes is due to two factors: increased property values — primarily due to the new Marriott Courtyard hotel and the major renovation of the Surfside resort, which contributed to the increase in assessed valuation from $217.9 million to $224.8 million.

Noting that taxes are lower than in many other municipalities including the town of Lake George, he credited $800,000 in parking revenues for keeping taxes stable.

“Our village remains solid financially with an AA bond rating, no fiscal stress and a very healthy reserve fund that allows us to keep our taxes stable for the sixth consecutive year,” he said in a prepared statement.

Blais warned, however, that the planned reconstruction of the village wastewater treatment plant at an estimated cost of $17 million is looming over the village, and if grant funds don’t help pay for it, taxes may soar.

“Without some financial aid, we face serious consequences,” he said.