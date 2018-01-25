Lake George Winter Carnival dinner-dance set for Saturday

× Expand Photo provided Racing snowmobiles go airborne during races held a Lake George Winter Carnival five years ago. This year’s edition of the ever-popular winter festival features the return of snowmobile races. The Winter Carnival’s annual kickoff dinner dance is to be held Friday Jan. 26, and tickets are available at Mario’s Restaurant, Duffy’s Tavern, Prospect Mountain Diner and Backstreet Barbecue.

LAKE GEORGE | The preeminent winter social event of the area is scheduled for this weekend.

The 57th annual Lake George Winter Carnival Gala will be held Jan. 26 at the Lake George Beach Club.

The theme of the evening is “Flip-Flops to Flannel,” which refers to its casual-yet-elegant ambiance.

The evening will feature cocktails, music from several talented musicians, dinner and dancing.

The evening events start at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour featuring music by PJ Ferguson and James Hood.

Following is the buffet dinner set for around 7 p.m. with music provided by Dashboard Anthem until midnight. Wine and beer is to be provided by the Lake George Beach Club.

Auctions of goods and services and an outdoor fire on the beach as well as dancing will complete the evening festivities.

Tickets are $40 per person with proceeds going towards expenses of holding the four weekends of Winter Carnival activities.

Tickets can be purchased at Mario’s Restaurant, Duffy’s Tavern, Prospect Mountain Diner, Backstreet Barbecue or from members of the Winter Carnival organization, which is all-volunteer.

Those attending are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to support the local food pantries. People who do bring one or more food items to donate will receive a complimentary raffle ticket.