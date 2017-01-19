Lake George Winter Carnival Gala to honor departed football star

× Expand Courtesy photo Nick Cutro Sr. — who died Nov. 3 at the age of 80 — was not only an All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference football running back at Shippensburg University, but he was also a National Football League scout and coach, including a tenure with the New York Jets leading up to their 1969 Superbowl championship. Cutro is to be honored at this year’s Lake George Winter Carnival Gala dinner-dance, set for Friday Jan. 27 at Wild West Ranch in Lake George.

LAKE GEORGE — This year’s Lake George Winter Carnival Gala is to be dedicated to the memory of Nick Cutro Sr. who played a key role in the event’s success from the late 1980s through the mid-1990s.

This annual dinner-dance, which kicks off the renowned Lake George Winter Carnival, is to be held Friday Jan. 27 at Wild West Ranch on Bloody Pond Road off Rte. 9 south of Lake George Village.

Cutro, who founded and for 30 years operated The Boardwalk restaurant in Lake George with his wife Caroline, died Nov. 3 at the age of 80.

Cutro was chairman of the Winter Carnival from 1987 through 1995.

Current co-chairman Nancy Nichols said Cutro will always be remembered as a “major force” in the evolution of the Carnival, working to introduce many family-oriented activities to the renowned annual festival.

The 56th edition of the annual Lake George Winter Carnival is to be held over the four weekends of February.

Nichols said Cutro helped launch a variety of participatory activities to the Winter Carnival, including broomball, flag football, softball tournaments and horseshoe pitching.

“Nick’s passing this last fall has left a major impact on the Lake George community,” she said.

In addition to his many years of volunteer work in the Carnival through the 1980s and 1990s, Cutro was a National Football League scout and coach, including a tenure with the New York Jets leading up to their 1969 Superbowl championship.

In his youth, Cutro was an All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference football running back and defensive back at Shippensburg University, leading his team to a conference championship in 1957.

Later, he was a football coach for Bayonne High School and St. Mary’s High School in Rutherford N.J. While serving as coach for the latter school, his team won the state championship in 1960 and 1961.

Cutro penned a memoir of his years as a coach and scout. The book, named “For the Love of the Game,” is still available on Amazon.com.

Also, Cutro owned several Bowl and Board Stores, one in Lake George, as well as in Lake Placid and New Jersey. He also owned a thoroughbred farm.

Featuring a theme of “Jewels to Jeans,” this year’s Gala dinner-dance is likely to feature participants wearing both casual and elegant articles of clothing, Nichols said.

“You may see people at the Gala in fancy designer tops over jeans,” she said.

The Gala starts with cocktails and 6 p.m. and dinner is to be served at 7 p.m. The evening features music by the band E’town Express, dancing, auctions, and socializing both indoors and around outdoor fire pits.

Tickets, $50 per person, are available at Duffy’s Tavern, Mario’s Restaurant, Wild West Ranch and Prospect Mountain Diner as well as from Carnival committee members. Proceeds help offset costs of the Carnival activities, presented at no charge to the public.