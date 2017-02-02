Lake George Winter Carnival gears up

LAKE GEORGE — The 2017 edition of the Lake George Winter Carnival debuts this weekend — with almost all of its events on land rather than atop the lake ice.

Blame the fickle weather.

About three weeks ago, carnival officials were proclaiming that the lake was freezing over fast, with prevailing temperatures as low as 20 degrees — but it was apparently just a head fake by Mother Nature.

Much of the weather since then has been above freezing, with temperatures as high as the mid-40s.

Carnival official Nancy Nichols said Monday that many of the outdoor events would be held beside the lake, or on packed snow elsewhere. The Lake George Winter Carnival is held each Saturday and Sunday through February.

The warmer weather will likely boost the success of the daily polar plunges which return this year after several years’ absence. These ultra-popular events, in which dozens of people dash into the frigid lakewater, are scheduled for 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

The carnival’s zany annual Outhouse Race, a crowd favorite, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on snow at the Festival Commons off West Brook Road, she said.

“We’ve got great participation this year,” she said, predicting several dozen teams will be competing.

Opening ceremonies for the event start at noon Saturday on Shepard Park beach. A chili cook-off is to be held from 12:30 until the food is consumed by the crowd.

Ice diving demonstrations are to occur through the afternoon. The annual Winter Carnival Parade is to proceed down Canada St. beginning at 4 p.m.

Saturday also features zumba with Lisa Camp from noon to 1 p.m. at King Neptune’s Lounge; and open mic entertainment from noon to 2 p.m. in the Shepard Park amphitheater. The sessions are conducted by deejay Chaz Giknis. To sign up, call Chaz at (518) 307-6107.

Saturday’s activities conclude with fireworks over the lake at about 6 p.m.

Featured on Sunday will be a keg toss competition on Shepard Park beach beginning at 2 p.m. Also on Sunday is a complimentary make your own sundae session beginning at 11:30 a.m. until the ice cream is gone, courtesy of Stewart’s Shops.

New this year are horse-drawn carriage rides, available at the Beach Road parking lot. Also making its debut every Saturday in February is a hot chocolate bar at the beach from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, with commemorative mugs filled with cocoa for a fee of $5. This is hosted by the Lake George Courtyard Marriott.

Activities offered both Saturday and Sunday are helicopter rides, human foosball tournaments starting at 11 a.m. in the boardwalk parking lot, and socializing around a fire on Shepard Park beach at 4 p.m., complete with live music and s’more-making.

Also each day is the entertaining “Lake George Dogs Got Talent” show at 2 p.m. with a dozen or more canine competitors showing off their tricks.

“Let your dog show off their personality, even if their talent is just sitting on command,” Nichols said.

Also scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday are a number of activities geared for children: ATV wagon rides from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Duffy’s Deli, and pony rides from noon to 3 p.m. in Shepard Park.

Indoor children’s activities will be offered from noon to 3 p.m. in both King Neptune’s Pub and the new Marriott Courtyard hotel across Canada St.

“We welcome all area residents and visitors to come to Lake George and enjoy our various family-oriented activities and have loads of frigid fun,” Nichols said.