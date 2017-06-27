Lake Placid 2017 grads ‘a force to reckon with’

× Lake Placid High School seniors, their families and friends celebrated their diplomas amid accolades last Friday evening. The event is usually held on the Olympic Oval, but rain and stormy weather moved the event indoors. Music for the ceremony included a special performance from the Senior Choral. Photo by Kim Dedam

LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Central School District conferred diplomas to 42 seniors last Friday.

A lit candle beside the podium symbolized the knowledge they are set to carry forth from here to their future studies and careers.

The ceremony, bedecked with tall pots of bright yellow sunflowers and blue irises, was held inside the Olympic Center due to wet weather. Messages conveyed throughout the graduation delivered thoughtful insight from Valedictorian Bjorn Kroes, who recalled the tight-knit class’s antics back to elementary school.

Calling the group “a force to reckon with,” Kroes said the Class of 2017 had thrived at Lake Placid schools and raised the academic and athletic bars with accomplishments and titles won.

He recalled childhood games at recess, pretending to be on the Titanic.

And the time a classmate started to chant “We Will Rock You” in Earth Science class.

“These smiles have made some of the toughest situations less ominous,” he told the crowded banquet hall.

Kroes said comments he shared with the fifth-grade graduates last week ring true for the seniors as they ready to leave the halls of Lake Placid schools.

“Shoot for the moon and if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.”

Salutatorian Gabriella Armstrong opened commencement ceremonies with thoughts about fearlessness as part of success.

The commencement speaker was Bill Beaney, Lake Placid Class of 1969, who is now the hockey coach at Middlebury College.

Beaney recommended the graduates learn to fail better.

“You have what every great team has and that is that you play for something greater than yourself.”

A reception for the 42 new high school graduates was held afterward, courtesy of the Lake Placid Class of 2019.

Degrees were conferred by Lake Placid Superintendent Dr. Roger Catania.