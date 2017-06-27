Lake Placid 2017 grads ‘a force to reckon with’

The 42 seniors in Lake Placid’s Class of 2017 recalling athletic, academic and artistic achievement.

by

LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Central School District conferred diplomas to 42 seniors last Friday. 

A lit candle beside the podium symbolized the knowledge they are set to carry forth from here to their future studies and careers.

The ceremony, bedecked with tall pots of bright yellow sunflowers and blue irises, was held inside the Olympic Center due to wet weather. Messages conveyed throughout the graduation delivered thoughtful insight from Valedictorian Bjorn Kroes, who recalled the tight-knit class’s antics back to elementary school.

Calling the group “a force to reckon with,” Kroes said the Class of 2017 had thrived at Lake Placid schools and raised the academic and athletic bars with accomplishments and titles won.

He recalled childhood games at recess, pretending to be on the Titanic.

And the time a classmate started to chant “We Will Rock You” in Earth Science class.

“These smiles have made some of the toughest situations less ominous,” he told the crowded banquet hall.

Kroes said comments he shared with the fifth-grade graduates last week ring true for the seniors as they ready to leave the halls of Lake Placid schools.

“Shoot for the moon and if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.”

Salutatorian Gabriella Armstrong opened commencement ceremonies with thoughts about fearlessness as part of success.

The commencement speaker was Bill Beaney, Lake Placid Class of 1969, who is now the hockey coach at Middlebury College.

Beaney recommended the graduates learn to fail better.

“You have what every great team has and that is that you play for something greater than yourself.”

A reception for the 42 new high school graduates was held afterward, courtesy of the Lake Placid Class of 2019.

Degrees were conferred by Lake Placid Superintendent Dr. Roger Catania.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines