Lake Placid Brewfest to showcase growth of beer biz

Bottom’s up! The Lake Placid Brewfest returns for its sixth year on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Olympic Center’s 1932 Rink.
LAKE PLACID — It’s go time for craft beer, and lovers of suds will have plenty to celebrate at the Lake Placid Brewfest.
The event returns for its sixth year on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Olympic Center’s 1932 Rink.
Dozens of vendors will participate, both local craft breweries and those from as far away as Maine, including the York-based SoMe Brewing Company.
“We love it,” said David Rowland, head brewer. “It gets better every year.”
Rowland has an Adirondack connection: His father once lived in Jay, and Rowland was a frequent visitor to the Olympic Village.
“Really for us, it’s a great excuse to go back home and see people and share our beer,” Rowland said.
Rowland will be showcasing three SoMe beers he feels will be a good representation of their seven-barrel operation:
Their flagship Whoopie Pie Stout (“We didn’t bring it one year, and people got mad,” Rowland quipped), Nubble Weiss — a German-style sour wheat beer — and Apostrophe IPA, a new creation that’s gaining traction with its big fruit flavor and citrus-forward aroma.
“Our M.O. has always been ‘something for everyone,’” Rowland said.
About a dozen local brewers from the North Country’s tightly-knit beer scene will also participate, including Raquette River Brewing, whose Imperial Pumpkin Ale took the People’s Choice Award last year.
While the Tupper Lake-based brewery is going for a repeat, they will do so with a different invention.
“We’ve got a couple of other surprises,” said Joe Hockey, owner.
Business is booming in the craft beer industry — the market volume share for craft brewers has more than doubled to 12.3 percent since 2011 — and the regional scene is no different.
Despite their popularity, Raquette River Brewing participates in just one event per year.
“Our growth has been so rapid, we just don’t have time,” Hockey said.
The brewery is in the process of their third expansion in a little over three years, from a two, to four to a 10-barrel system that will go online this month, allowing them to produce 2,000 barrels of beer annually — more than doubling their production.
Beer and outdoor activities go hand-in-hand, Hockey said, and the Adirondacks is primed to capitalize on the popularity of both.
“There’s a huge demand for it.”
Nationwide, craft beer is a $23.5 billion industry.
Craft brewing and spirit production is surging in New York — the state is now home to at least 320 breweries, according to the New York State Brewers Association — due to a series of legislative and economic incentives, including the creation of the Farm Brewery License, tax credits for brewers and modernization of the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Law.
Promotional funding and high-profile press — including state-sponsored beer summits and contests attended by the governor himself — hasn’t hurt.
Ausable Brewing Company is also undergoing an expansion that will allow the Keeseville-based operation to boost production and expand their hours.
The brewery, which hosts a popular summertime event series, nearly ran out of beer in August.
“We’re brewing three or four times a week to keep up, but it’s just not enough,” said Dylan Badger, co-owner.
While Badger, who operates the brewery with his brother, Dan, is still zeroing in on what to bring to the brewfest, expect an Oktoberfest and something called a Wayne Legitzky, or a pale ale in honor of “how legit” the Canadian hockey legend is.
“We always try to be unique in bringing something interesting,” Badger said.
The biz is indeed growing, said the brewer. But the trend will start to slow down at some point.
“We’re seeing it grow at incredible rates now, and that’s going to end,” Badger said. “A lot of smart brewers need to find a place in the industry now before things start to go the other way.”
Smaller breweries with loyal local followings may be better positioned to ride out the wave than mid-sized breweries, he said.
Badger envisions a scenario where mid-sized operations — companies large enough to sell in a taproom but not enough for guaranteed retail shelf space — might be squeezed into increasingly competitive skirmishes with larger microbreweries to remain sustainable and hold onto their market share.
Hockey said he’s unsure of the industry’s future, but it’s evident that the trend towards buying local isn’t subsiding anytime soon.
“Every 10 days, there’s another brewery opening in New York State,” Hockey said. “Is there a bubble? I don’t see it bursting anytime soon.”
Lake Placid Brewfest: Saturday, Sept. 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Olympic Center’s 1932 Rink. A special VIP hour opens at 3 p.m. VIP and general admission tickets can be purchased in advance: $75/$55/$45 (VIP/general admission/pre-sale). The cost is $10 for designated drivers.
PHOTO CONTEST
As you enjoy your favorite brew, organizers ask you tag your photos with #WFLPFallFests and #LPBrewFest. Favorite pics will be selected and featured as the “Fall Festival Photo of the Day” on whitefacelakeplacid.com.