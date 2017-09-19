Lake Placid Brewfest to showcase growth of beer biz

× Expand Photo provided via ORDA/Whiteface Lake Placid Bottom’s up! The Lake Placid Brewfest returns for its sixth year on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Olympic Center’s 1932 Rink.

LAKE PLACID — It’s go time for craft beer, and lovers of suds will have plenty to celebrate at the Lake Placid Brewfest.

The event returns for its sixth year on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Olympic Center’s 1932 Rink.

Dozens of vendors will participate, both local craft breweries and those from as far away as Maine, including the York-based SoMe Brewing Company.

“We love it,” said David Rowland, head brewer. “It gets better every year.”

Rowland has an Adirondack connection: His father once lived in Jay, and Rowland was a frequent visitor to the Olympic Village.

“Really for us, it’s a great excuse to go back home and see people and share our beer,” Rowland said.

Rowland will be showcasing three SoMe beers he feels will be a good representation of their seven-barrel operation:

Their flagship Whoopie Pie Stout (“We didn’t bring it one year, and people got mad,” Rowland quipped), Nubble Weiss — a German-style sour wheat beer — and Apostrophe IPA, a new creation that’s gaining traction with its big fruit flavor and citrus-forward aroma.

“Our M.O. has always been ‘something for everyone,’” Rowland said.

About a dozen local brewers from the North Country’s tightly-knit beer scene will also participate, including Raquette River Brewing, whose Imperial Pumpkin Ale took the People’s Choice Award last year.

While the Tupper Lake-based brewery is going for a repeat, they will do so with a different invention.

“We’ve got a couple of other surprises,” said Joe Hockey, owner.

Business is booming in the craft beer industry — the market volume share for craft brewers has more than doubled to 12.3 percent since 2011 — and the regional scene is no different.

Despite their popularity, Raquette River Brewing participates in just one event per year.

“Our growth has been so rapid, we just don’t have time,” Hockey said.

The brewery is in the process of their third expansion in a little over three years, from a two, to four to a 10-barrel system that will go online this month, allowing them to produce 2,000 barrels of beer annually — more than doubling their production.