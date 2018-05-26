Lake Placid Farmers’ Market moves to village park

× Expand Photo / AuSable Valley Grange Spring greens for the early Farmers’ Markets. Saranac Lake opens June 2, and Lake Placid’s market is relocating to Jewtraw Park this year for more room and improved parking.

LAKE PLACID | Area farmers’ markets will emerge in over a dozen area parks through the coming weeks.

New here this year, the AuSable Valley Grange has approval to move its Lake Placid Market into a village park.

In April, Village of Lake Placid trustees okayed use of Jewtraw Park, a public green space on Station Street across from the historic Lake Placid History Museum and train depot.

The train depot, owned by the Lake Placid-North Elba Historical Society, agreed to provide for overflow parking, making it accessible to many market shoppers.

The Historical Society is also planning children’s activities for market days and will open restroom facilities at the depot.

Village trustees agreed that the market site would bring more people to the Newman end of town, as the area was called years ago.

The Lake Placid Farmers’ Market was first located in the Lake Placid Center for the Arts driveway and then, since 2015, at St. Agnes School parking lot.

“This switch is historic. This first year in the park will be important to show that, as in Saranac Lake, we are great stewards of the park and that the farmers’ market is more than just a market - it’s a community institution,” AuSable Valley Grange organizers said in announcing their move.

The park is just down Station Street from Liquids and Solids and Lisa G’s on in Lake Placid, the grange announced.

The market at its new site will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, a time shift to include evening hours.

“The time switch was based on support from the majority of farmers’ market vendors, the Lake Placid Village Board recommendation, and the community’s input,” grange market coordinators said.

Lake Placid’s Farmers’ Market opens on June 27.

On the same day, the History Museum at Lake Placid’s train depot also opens its summer exhibit — Centennial Suffrage: Women’s Place in Societyto celebrate the Suffrage Centennial, exploring lives of local women whose work made a lasting impact in Lake Placid.

Managed as a producers’ only market by AuSable Valley Grange, Lake Placid’s Farmers’ Market is run in conjunction with its sister event in Saranac Lake at Riverside Park.