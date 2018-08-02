Lake Placid grieves Reginald F. Clark

× Expand Photo/M.B. Clark Funeral Home Reginald Francis Clark

LAKE PLACID | Many in this village and extended community will pay final respect this weekend to Reginald F. Clark, a dedicated family man, lifelong area businessman, and social anchor.

His legacy will endure at the Palace Theatre and at M.B. Clark Funeral Home, both of which he owned, and at the numerous civic organizations he served. His presence as both ticket-taker and host in the ornate Palace Theatre lobby had a long run on Main Street.

He died peacefully at home in Lake Placid on July 30, surrounded by his family. He was 89.

Mr. Clark was born in 1929, three years after the Palace Theatre was built on Main Street here in 1926. While in high school at Lake Placid, he worked as an usher in the movie house through the mid-1940s, then owned by E.G. Dodds.

He also worked for his father Matthew B. Clark at the funeral home, and attended college, where he obtained his license as an undertaker and continued the family’s profession at the funeral home. The Clarks through much of that time provided ambulance service to Lake Placid, until 1980, when the volunteer ambulance squad was established.

The story of his purchase of the historic theatre property in 1961 is legend.

In 2012, Mr. Clark and his wife Barbara (Fadden) Clark were featured in Smithsonian Magazine online for their work as stewards of the historic Palace Theatre.

“It was a wedding present,” Mr. Clark told Smithsonian writer Dan Eagan.

“We got married in 1960 and I bought the theater in 1961. I went to her and said, ‘Barbara, I just bought the Palace Theater.’ Almost had a divorce on my hands,” Mr. Clark told the writer.

Mrs. Clark filled in the rest: “He said, ‘How much money do you have? I need to borrow some,’ And he said right off this would be a family project. We have five children, and they all have helped here. Right now one daughter does all the advertising, the other works in the box office, one son gives out passes, and the other does a lot of the little things that always need doing.”

Their restoration and renovations at the Palace over decades sustained both the elegance of the 1920s era while achieving modern digital access. It was the Clarks who found the original mirrors with sconces, according to interviews done by Barbara Kelly for the Lake Placid News in 2009. The historic items had been stowed in the Town Hall and Mr. and Mrs. Clark put them back into place on the theatre walls.

Memorial tribute at M.B. Clark Funeral Home offered a sense of the breadth of Mr. Clark’s service. He was a member of the Adirondack Community Church, Lake Placid Masonic Lodge, Saranac Lake Elks Club, Lake Placid Historical Society and board members to the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce and the Lake Placid North Elba Historical Society.

“His most loved philanthropic groups were the Kiwanis Club of Lake Placid and the Lake Placid High School Alumni Association,” the obituary reflects.

Amy Quinn, of Lake Placid, serves on the Adirondack Film Society Board of Directors, and recalled one of the first times she met Clark.

“Mr. Clark was always a gracious, class act and a welcoming host to the Lake Placid Film Forum (the Lake Placid Film Festival), which has always been involved the Palace Theatre.

“He always took time to attend our opening reception. It’s been great to serve on the board with his granddaughter, Heather Clark, who has clearly grown up with a fondness and devotion to film through her bond with her grandfather.

“I must admit that I still giggle about my first interactions with Mr. Clark in 1995 when Andrew (Quinn) and I had been dating only a few months. I attended a wake with Andrew — and was shocked that the same man who took my ticket at the movies also greeted us at the funeral home. Andrew who had lived in the area for most of this life got a good chuckle. It’s a wonderful example of what it’s like to move to a small town,” Quinn shared.

“Mr. Clark brought the same level of professionalism to the Friday night movie that he did to the solemn ceremonial duties of being a funeral director. I wish much peace to Mrs. Clark and the rest of the family.”

Lake Placid Mayor Craig Randall and his wife Cheryl Breen Randall were away this week, attending the International Children’s Games in Jerusalem representing Lake Placid.

Loss reached them half a world away.

“Cheryl and I were sorry to hear of the passing of Reg Clark who has been an outstanding and dedicated community member, business man and loving family man,” the mayor said in a message.

“Reg will be remembered by our community for his lifelong unwavering support of community organizations and the many individuals and families he touched. Reg will be missed, but his legacy will not be forgotten. On behalf of Lake Placid I extend our deepest sympathy to his wife, Barbara, and family.”

Mrs. Clark survives her husband alongside their children: Kim, Mark, Cheryl, Brian, Keith, and their spouses Jim, Laura, Aaron, Deanna and Tricia.

The children’s family include Heather, Warren and Samantha; Alexis, Paige and Melanie; Miranda, Sora, Ashley and Courtney; Connor and Chelsea.

Calling hours at M.B. Clark Funeral Home are from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3 with a Masonic prayer service at 8 p.m.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. at the Adirondack Community Church in Lake Placid with Reverend Derek Hansen officiating.

Burial will follow in the North Elba Cemetery in Lake Placid.

Donations in tribute to Mr. Clark may be made to the Adirondack Trust for a scholarship program that celebrates a Lake Placid High School senior who will seek further vocational education or serve in the U.S. military.