Lake Placid Land Conservancy protects 135 acres in Jay

JAY — Lake Placid Land Conservancy recently acquired a 135 acre habitat and open space conservation easement in Jay donated by local resident Gregory Claude Fetters. The property includes approximately 44 acres of northern Appalachian-Acadian, conifer-hardwood, acidic wetlands and over 90 acres of Laurentian-Acadian pine forest. Conservation of the property permanently protects a variety of terrestrial and aquatic habitats, while also ensuring that certain forested portions of the property remain available for sustainable timber harvesting and eligible for enrollment in New York’s 480-A forest tax law.