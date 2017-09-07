Lake Placid native sworn in as US ambassador

× Expand Photo courtesy U.S. Department of State John P. Desrocher was sworn in this past week as the new ambassador to Algeria. Desrocher is grew up in Lake Placid and is a graduate of Lake Placid High School. He credits his hometown’s international spirit with sparking his long career in foreign service.

LAKE PLACID | John P. Desrocher, the newest ambassador to Algeria, grew up in Lake Placid — and has since traveled around the globe.

Though not a winter sports competitor, his work maintains a deep focus on international spirit.

The worldly flair of his hometown inspired a lifelong career in foreign service with the U.S. Department of State (DOS).

Desrocher was appointed as the new ambassador to Algeria (Algiers) in June.

With the appointment approved by the U.S. Senate in early August, Desrocher was sworn in this week, just after Labor Day.

In a recent telephone interview from Washington, D.C., Desrocher spoke of his early experience with international protocol at home.

“I was 15 when the winter games were held in 1980,” he said.

“I was a sophomore at Lake Placid High School that year. When you’re 15 and there is something as big as the Olympic games in your home town, it has an enormous impact. You can’t help but consider the broader world when you’re surrounded by people from many different countries.”

FOREIGN SERVICE

After graduation from high school in Lake Placid, Desrocher went on to attend the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University.

“I became very oriented toward foreign service as a career. I took the foreign service exam at the end of my undergraduate years and then joined the foreign service in 1988.”

Foreign service, he explains, is a different way to serve your country. Beyond other jobs, such as in the military or with non-government service, this carries express focus on diplomacy.

It is a service that joins experience with other cultures, customs and languages to policy and communication, he said.

Desrocher speaks English, French, German, and Arabic.

In taking the ambassador’s post in Algeria, he will leave a current job as deputy assistant secretary for Egypt and Maghreb affairs in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs at the Department of State, a position he has held for four years.

Previous roles in foreign service brought Desrocher from Europe to the Middle East to New Zealand and back to northern Africa.