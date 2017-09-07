Lake Placid native sworn in as US ambassador

Photo courtesy U.S. Department of State
John P. Desrocher was sworn in this past week as the new ambassador to Algeria. Desrocher is grew up in Lake Placid and is a graduate of Lake Placid High School. He credits his hometown’s international spirit with sparking his long career in foreign service.
LAKE PLACID | John P. Desrocher, the newest ambassador to Algeria, grew up in Lake Placid — and has since traveled around the globe.
Though not a winter sports competitor, his work maintains a deep focus on international spirit.
The worldly flair of his hometown inspired a lifelong career in foreign service with the U.S. Department of State (DOS).
Desrocher was appointed as the new ambassador to Algeria (Algiers) in June.
With the appointment approved by the U.S. Senate in early August, Desrocher was sworn in this week, just after Labor Day.
In a recent telephone interview from Washington, D.C., Desrocher spoke of his early experience with international protocol at home.
“I was 15 when the winter games were held in 1980,” he said.
“I was a sophomore at Lake Placid High School that year. When you’re 15 and there is something as big as the Olympic games in your home town, it has an enormous impact. You can’t help but consider the broader world when you’re surrounded by people from many different countries.”
FOREIGN SERVICE
After graduation from high school in Lake Placid, Desrocher went on to attend the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University.
“I became very oriented toward foreign service as a career. I took the foreign service exam at the end of my undergraduate years and then joined the foreign service in 1988.”
Foreign service, he explains, is a different way to serve your country. Beyond other jobs, such as in the military or with non-government service, this carries express focus on diplomacy.
It is a service that joins experience with other cultures, customs and languages to policy and communication, he said.
Desrocher speaks English, French, German, and Arabic.
In taking the ambassador’s post in Algeria, he will leave a current job as deputy assistant secretary for Egypt and Maghreb affairs in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs at the Department of State, a position he has held for four years.
Previous roles in foreign service brought Desrocher from Europe to the Middle East to New Zealand and back to northern Africa.
In 2013, he served as deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.
According to his State Department biography, he also served in Baghdad from 2009 to 2010 as minister counselor for economic coordination, responsible for U.S./Iraq economic policy issues.
“In the interim he served in the Department of State as the Director of the Office of Iraq Affairs and briefly as Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Maghreb Affairs,” reads his Department of State biography.
From 2006 to 2009 he served as the consul general in Auckland, New Zealand, and before that in Cairo, Egypt.
While in Egypt, according to the Department of State, Desrocher “participated in Palestinian-Israeli economic negotiations while serving at the U.S. Consulate General in Jerusalem in the late 1990s and served as State Department desk officer for Iraq in the mid-1990s.
“While detailed to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, he led portions of free trade negotiations with Chile and Singapore.”
Desrocher also served in the U.S. Embassies in Monrovia and Bonn, Germany, as well as in the State Department Operations Center and Office of European Union Affairs.
ALGERIA
Asked what he looks forward to most in this ambassador’s post in Algeria, Desrocher said the role will provide opportunity to share cumulative knowledge and experience.
“Really what you try to build over time is an ability to see things from the perspective of others. It’s always tough to drop your own filter and see things as others see them,” he said.
And as ambassador, he will coordinate state department officials working in various areas toward economic, security, and diplomatic relations.
“Really the ambassador’s job is to understand and then implement the entirety of our country’s policy with a given country and to make sure all of our work is pulling in the same direction.”
The role of any diplomat, he explained, is to understand and explain the country that you’re in to colleagues in Washington, and vice-versa.
“We work one-on-one with many government officials, in public at public events.”
FROM THE WHITE HOUSE
In announcing the appointment on June 21 this year, the White House spoke highly of Desrocher’s leadership: “He is known for his economic acumen, leadership, knowledge of the North Africa and Middle East regions and ability to manage people and resources in high-threat environments.”
The assignment, Desrocher said, is at the pleasure of the president but generally extends for three years.
The Lake Placid native said his wife, Karen, will join him in traveling to the U.S. Embassy in El Biar, Algeria.
“It is a very historic place, a place a lot of Americans don’t know too well,” Desrocher said.
“It’s a fascinating part of the world.”
Working for the State Department, he said, forms an extremely gratifying fit between service to country and international affairs.
He does come home to visit Lake Placid, and was here earlier this summer to visit his mom, Mary.