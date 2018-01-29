Lake Placid School Carnival set

× Expand File photo The Lake Placid High School Winter Carnival will take place Feb. 1-3 at the high school.

LAKE PLACID | The annual Lake Placid High School Winter Carnival starts Thursday, Feb. 1 and runs through Saturday, Feb. 3.

Much has changed in 75 years, but students and faculty still gather together for intramural competitions among grades nine through twelve.

From pie eating to snow volleyball, the sing-thing (how well your class performs the LPHS Alma Mater) to broomball, the high school classes will compete from noon on Thursday through 2:07 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 2.

While the high school students enjoy their Winter Carnival Games, the middle school students will skate on Thursday afternoon, and ski at Whiteface Mountain or Mt. Van Hoevenburg on Friday.

The Olympic Regional Development Authority donates time and helps coordinate these activities for the middle schoolers.

SCHEDULE

Opening Ceremonies will be at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 1 in the LPHS Auditorium.

The Winter Carnival Hockey Tournament will take place on Friday and Saturday.

The Sweet Home Panthers play the Rye Garnets at 5:30 p.m. on Friday while Lake Placid plays rival Saranac Lake at 7:45 p.m.

The consolation game will be played at noon on Saturday, followed by the Championship game at 2:15 p.m.

Festival court Coronation will be at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, followed by the Sno-Ball Hop at 8 p.m.

This year, the Winter Carnival King and Queen Coronation and Sno-Ball Hop theme is Jungle, hosted by the Class of 2021.

The Lake Placid Central School Class of 2029 will provide entertainment for the Coronation proceedings.

Sarah Adams will serve as the 2018 Lake Placid High School Winter Carnival Archbishop.

Adams moved to the Tri-Lakes in 1975 to be on time for the 1980 Olympics.