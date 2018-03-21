Lake Placid students eye Quebec City connection

× Expand Photo provided Students at Lake Placid High School are raising money toward a French immersion experience in Quebec City, Canada.

LAKE PLACID | A group of local students want to say au revoir to Lake Placid this summer.

But first they need your help.

Using everything from bake sales to fun runs to reach their $19,500 fundraising goal, 15 Lake Placid High School students — with help from French teacher Cara Atkinson — have been raising money for three years to help pay for an immersive language camp in Quebec City, Canada.

They’ve raised $4,676 so far, and students have ongoing fundraisers planned for the next few weeks to raise the rest toward a week-long program at Edu-Inter.

Edu-Inter, a Quebec City-based French school located about three hours northeast of Montreal, allows students to take language classes during the day and specialized classes in the afternoon, where kids can practice anything from cooking to acrobatics.

All the while, they’ll stay with local French-speaking families and communicate only in French.

“For me, as a teacher of French in the North Country, I feel that travel to Quebec with an immersion homestay is an integral component to my language curriculum,” Atkinson said. “Real-world experience in the language is essential in order for students to stay engaged, motivated, and gain first hand knowledge of the value of a second language.”

Students will also tour the riverfront city and sightsee, live life, amble down the stone streets and narrow walkways and experience Quebec as a local.

Not a bad way to spend a summer.

“They’re pretty excited about it,” Atkinson said.

THE FINISH LINE

Each student needs to raise an average of $1,300 to participate.

But they aren’t chipping away at that price alone.

With help from a $5,000 online fundraiser launched this month — and a number of other fundraisers upcoming, including a greeting card sale — the students are hoping to make a sprint toward the finish line together.

× Expand Watch the student’s fundraising video above.

Students helped produce and release an advertisement on YouTube on Feb. 23 in an effort to inspire people to donate.

“Qu’est on veut? (What do we want?)” One student asks over an upbeat soundtrack in the video, footage panning over a classroom full of happy teens.

“On veut apprendre la langue d’Alaine Chartand (We want to learn Alaine Chartand’s language),” a young girl says as the video cuts away to an image of the Canadian figure skater, before referencing a number of other prominent figures.

“Nous veux apprendre votre langue! (We want to learn your language!)” a group of students exclaim.

Those interested in helping them achieve that goal can visit gofundme.com/immersion-experience-in-quebec to contribute.