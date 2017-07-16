Lake Placid to host large-scale events, Cuomo announces

Provided/Office of the Governor of the State of New York
Gov. Andrew Cuomo poses with state Assembly members at the Adirondack Challenge in Indian Lake on Sunday, July 16, 2017.
NORTH CREEK — Lake Placid will soon host a pair of heavy-duty athletic events.
The Olympic Village won the bids to host the Eighth Annual International Children’s Olympic Winter Games in 2019, and the International Bobsled and Skeleton World Championship in 2021.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo formally announced the successful bids on Sunday at the Adirondack Challenge at Gore Mountain in North Creek.
Local tourism officials have embarked on several recent trips to Europe to sell organizers on Lake Placid — a delegation featuring Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism CEO James McKenna returned from Lithuania earlier this month — and have said large-scale events would be a boon for the region’s tourism industry.
The International Children’s Olympic Winter Games could draw as many as 1,000 athletes from 50 global cities to the region, tourism officials have said.
Lake Placid has hosted the world bobsled and skeleton championships 10 times, most recently in 2012.
TOUTS INVESTMENTS
Cuomo delivered his comments following the Adirondack Challenge, the weekend-long state initiative designed to promote tourism to the Adirondack Park.
Cuomo also touted state investments in the region, including millions in funding for the Plattsburgh International Airport, the Gateway to the Adirondacks project, a proposed welcome center on the Adirondack Northway in Glens Falls and renovations to ski facilities at Whiteface and Gore Mountains.
The current legislature has allocated $3.2 billion in funding to the North Country, he said.
No other legislature, said Cuomo, has invested more in the region since the Adirondack Park was founded in 1892.
The governor said the state's $7 million investment for I LOVE NY marketing campaigns has produced results: Tourism in the Empire State is up 15 percent in five years, he said, and is now a $1.3 billion industry in the region.
“When people are exposed to what we have here, they are sold,” Cuomo said.
I LOVE NY rolled out a new 30-second television spot highlighting Adirondack destinations following the event.
ADIRONDACK CHALLENGE
Lawmakers, state commissioners and local dignitaries spent the day in nearby Indian Lake, a tiny town in the central Adirondacks, to engage in good-natured athletic events.
Activities included horseback riding, hiking and whitewater rafting, a perennial staple since its introduction in 2013 when Cuomo persuaded former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to join him on a trip down the Hudson River.
State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said the event — which she referred to as an “Adirondack tradition” — isn’t just a unique way to promote tourism, but is also a valuable networking exercise.
“The results are real for this day,” Little said.
Regional tourism generated $169.4 million in state and local taxes last year, the governor's office said in a statement following the event, and the tourism industry supports more than 21,000 jobs and $639 million in labor income annually in the Adirondack Park.
Empire State Development CEO Howard Zemsky tried his comic chops in a lengthy award ceremony prior to the governor's comments.
Laced with dry humor, Zemsky referenced Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Lake Placid Winter Olympic Games in one sketch.
In another, when presenting an award to a group of lawmakers, he said: “Just remember for every ribbon you get, you have to stay in New York for at least a year,” which appeared to be an oblique reference to the state’s new tuition-free college program.
“You can’t believe some of the stuff they write,” he said, looking down at his notes.
Before touting the governor’s economic record, Zemsky said Cuomo was also “someone who will keep his commitment to keeping unemployment down by not firing me after these jokes.”
“Howard works on all his own material," Cuomo responded. "He spends many hours doing it, and he wrote every word of what he just prepared."
Politics also seeped into the event.
Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, a Binghamton-area lawmaker, thanked the governor for ongoing efforts to promote tourism in the state.
But the Assembly’s rafting team almost didn’t make it out of the gate, she said.
“The governor insisted on trash talking us about the budget,” Lupardo said. “We did some trash talking back.”
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul also attended the event, but did not make any formal statements.
Cuomo has long cultivated an outdoorsman image, and has expressed fondness for slipping away to the Adirondack Park for getaways, most recently this winter, when he spent a week in Essex County on vacation.
North Creek is 85 miles north of Albany.