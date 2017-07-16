Lake Placid to host large-scale events, Cuomo announces

× Expand Provided/Office of the Governor of the State of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo poses with state Assembly members at the Adirondack Challenge in Indian Lake on Sunday, July 16, 2017.

NORTH CREEK — Lake Placid will soon host a pair of heavy-duty athletic events.

The Olympic Village won the bids to host the Eighth Annual International Children’s Olympic Winter Games in 2019, and the International Bobsled and Skeleton World Championship in 2021.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo formally announced the successful bids on Sunday at the Adirondack Challenge at Gore Mountain in North Creek.

Local tourism officials have embarked on several recent trips to Europe to sell organizers on Lake Placid — a delegation featuring Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism CEO James McKenna returned from Lithuania earlier this month — and have said large-scale events would be a boon for the region’s tourism industry.

The International Children’s Olympic Winter Games could draw as many as 1,000 athletes from 50 global cities to the region, tourism officials have said.

Lake Placid has hosted the world bobsled and skeleton championships 10 times, most recently in 2012.

TOUTS INVESTMENTS

Cuomo delivered his comments following the Adirondack Challenge, the weekend-long state initiative designed to promote tourism to the Adirondack Park.

Cuomo also touted state investments in the region, including millions in funding for the Plattsburgh International Airport, the Gateway to the Adirondacks project, a proposed welcome center on the Adirondack Northway in Glens Falls and renovations to ski facilities at Whiteface and Gore Mountains.

The current legislature has allocated $3.2 billion in funding to the North Country, he said.

No other legislature, said Cuomo, has invested more in the region since the Adirondack Park was founded in 1892.

The governor said the state's $7 million investment for I LOVE NY marketing campaigns has produced results: Tourism in the Empire State is up 15 percent in five years, he said, and is now a $1.3 billion industry in the region.

“When people are exposed to what we have here, they are sold,” Cuomo said.

I LOVE NY rolled out a new 30-second television spot highlighting Adirondack destinations following the event.

ADIRONDACK CHALLENGE

Lawmakers, state commissioners and local dignitaries spent the day in nearby Indian Lake, a tiny town in the central Adirondacks, to engage in good-natured athletic events.