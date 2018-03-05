Lake Placid wins bid to host 2023 World University Games

Lake Placid will host the 2023 World University Games. Gov. Andrew Cuomo broke the news days after a local delegation traveled to Lausanne, Switzerland to make a formal presentation to the International University Sports Federation (FISU).
LAKE PLACID | The Olympic Village has been tapped to host the 2023 World University Games.
Lake Placid clinched the event just days after a local delegation traveled to Lausanne, Switzerland to make a formal presentation to International University Sports Federation (FISU) last week.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo broke the news on Monday.
“Lake Placid is the perfect location to host this event, which will showcase the very best of New York and the North Country to an international audience,” Cuomo said in a statement. “We are proud and fortunate to have both the natural and manmade resources required for the Winter World University Games in our own backyard and we look forward to welcoming athletes from across the globe to experience all the Adirondacks has to offer.”
Cuomo previously pledged state support last December, a measure that paved the way for the application process.
Delegates from the Adirondack North Country Global Sports Committee and FISU signed a memorandum of understanding last week. The parties have until June 15 to finalize a formal agreement.
Once the contract is signed, work will begin on creating an official organizing committee and a master plan that will include an action plan and final concept to execute the event.
“The MOU clearly demonstrates the willingness of all parties to move towards a suitable hosting agreement,” said FISU president Oleg Matytsin in a statement. “From its outset, the bid has been one of the strongest we have seen. FISU has no doubt that Lake Placid would be a great host for the 2023 Winter Universiade, making a lifelong impact on the thousands of student-athletes would come from all around the world.”
State and local officials also hailed the measure.
“These games will be a catalyst for renewed spirit and international sport legacy,” said Lake Placid Mayor Craig Randall in a statement. “With our history of hosting large-scale sporting events, from the Olympics and World Cup events, to Ironman and large lacrosse tournaments, I am confident we will deliver a world-class product.”
Members of FISU’s site evaluation committee spent a week in the region last month evaluating the bid committee’s plans, touring sporting facilities, venues and lodging properties in Plattsburgh, Potsdam, Wilmington, Gore Mountain and in the Tri-Lakes area.
Local officials have branded the effort as a way to boost the region’s infrastructure needs while also rekindling the Olympic spirit.
The 11-day event, also known as the Winter Universiade, is held every two years, drawing thousands of student athletes and spectators.
Costs for hosting the event could reach as high as $35 million, but organizers estimate a series of revenue items, including franchising and participation fees, will consume much of the amount.
“We’re probably looking at a gap of $15 million or so,” said Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism CEO James McKenna at a public meeting in January, adding the numbers still needed to be refined. “We’ll probably be looking to the state for that. It certainly wouldn’t be the local tax base.”
Lake Placid hosted the event in 1972, and Buffalo in 1993.
Hosting an international competition of this magnitude would require regional involvement, officials have said.
Plattsburgh International Airport, the recipient of a series of state and federal grants, has been flagged as a key point of entry for dignitaries, athletes and spectators, while SUNY and the area’s private colleges and universities will be tapped as venues and as a source of volunteers.
Rep. Elise Stefanik has joined Cuomo in pledging her support for the event.
“Today I met with our local supervisors from Essex County in my Washington office where we discussed the path forward with these games,” Stefanik said in a statement. “I applaud the International University Sports Federation for this decision, and look forward to helping in any way our office can.”
The event joins several additional high-profile events scheduled to be held in Lake Placid, including the 2019 International Children’s Games and the 2021 Bobsled and Skeleton World Championships.