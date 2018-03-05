Lake Placid wins bid to host 2023 World University Games

× Expand Lake Placid will host the 2023 World University Games. Gov. Andrew Cuomo broke the news days after a local delegation traveled to Lausanne, Switzerland to make a formal presentation to the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

LAKE PLACID | The Olympic Village has been tapped to host the 2023 World University Games.

Lake Placid clinched the event just days after a local delegation traveled to Lausanne, Switzerland to make a formal presentation to International University Sports Federation (FISU) last week.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo broke the news on Monday.

“Lake Placid is the perfect location to host this event, which will showcase the very best of New York and the North Country to an international audience,” Cuomo said in a statement. “We are proud and fortunate to have both the natural and manmade resources required for the Winter World University Games in our own backyard and we look forward to welcoming athletes from across the globe to experience all the Adirondacks has to offer.”

Cuomo previously pledged state support last December, a measure that paved the way for the application process.

Delegates from the Adirondack North Country Global Sports Committee and FISU signed a memorandum of understanding last week. The parties have until June 15 to finalize a formal agreement.

Once the contract is signed, work will begin on creating an official organizing committee and a master plan that will include an action plan and final concept to execute the event.

“The MOU clearly demonstrates the willingness of all parties to move towards a suitable hosting agreement,” said FISU president Oleg Matytsin in a statement. “From its outset, the bid has been one of the strongest we have seen. FISU has no doubt that Lake Placid would be a great host for the 2023 Winter Universiade, making a lifelong impact on the thousands of student-athletes would come from all around the world.”

State and local officials also hailed the measure.

“These games will be a catalyst for renewed spirit and international sport legacy,” said Lake Placid Mayor Craig Randall in a statement. “With our history of hosting large-scale sporting events, from the Olympics and World Cup events, to Ironman and large lacrosse tournaments, I am confident we will deliver a world-class product.”

Members of FISU’s site evaluation committee spent a week in the region last month evaluating the bid committee’s plans, touring sporting facilities, venues and lodging properties in Plattsburgh, Potsdam, Wilmington, Gore Mountain and in the Tri-Lakes area.