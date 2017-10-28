Lake Placid Zonta Club receives charter

LAKE PLACID | The Zonta Club of the Adirondacks will celebrate its recent formation with an autumn “a la carte” gala event, on Thursday, Nov. 2 from 6-9 p.m. at Heaven Hill Farm.

This celebration will feature live music, beer/wine, auction prizes and tapas-style cuisine featuring local female business owners, chefs and bakers. The party promises to be a fun-filled night celebrating the Zonta Club of the Adirondacks and all that it plans to do both locally and internationally to help women. Tickets can be purchased at autumnalacarte.eventbrite.com.

Net proceeds from the autumn a la carte gala will support the local club’s future work to improve the legal, political, economic, educational, health and professional status of women at the global and local level through service and advocacy. The club intends to focus its next service project on hurricane relief to Puerto Rico.

Zonta International is a 98 year-old non-partisan, international organization with 30,000 members in 67 countries.

Those interested in learning more about the celebration or about applying for club membership should seek information on the Facebook page “Zonta Club of the Adirondacks” or by emailing adirondacks@zontadistrict2.org.