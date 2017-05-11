Lakeside Apartments demo delayed

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo A developer of the former Lakeside Apartments property on upper Margaret Street appeared before the council last week to give an update on the project, which will now be delayed another few weeks.

PLATTSBURGH — A long-standing eyesore on the shores of Lake Champlain will remain just a little longer, according to developers of the property.

Though the project completion date has been moved multiple times, the most recent date was originally set for May 2017. Now, developers are expecting completion to be in June.

“That target date is a moving target,” said Rob Boire, a developer with TRB Development.

Boire appeared before lawmakers last Thursday to announce that the demolition of the Lakeside Apartments complex on upper Margaret Street — which was damaged by a flood in 2011 — is at a standstill as the project awaits a bank appraisal.

“Things are moving forward,” Boire said. “Right now things are held up pending bank appraisal. Once that comes through, we’ll be moving forward.”

Boire also contributed the delay to business partners moving in and out of the project, and an asbestos abatement last year that came at a “substantial additional cost.”

“We’ve already got approval to basically build 18 apartment buildings,” said Boire. “If we want to accept the offer right now, we can move forward right now, but there are differing opinions between partners.”

Councilwoman Becky Kasper (Ward 5) expressed her disappointment at the update.

“I represent that ward and I’m continually asked about this,” she said. “The state it’s in now is ridiculous. You can imagine how frustrated I am that you’re pushing this another three weeks.”

“If it was up to me, we’d start right now,” said Boire. “We’re all just sitting on our hands. It will move forward, it will just take time.

“It’s really tough to build a rental on the lake.”

The Lakeside Apartments complex at 460 Margaret Street was assessed at $1,827,000 in early 2011, according to City Assessor Kathy Livingston. In 2012, after the flood, the property was assessed at $911,400, where it remains to this day.