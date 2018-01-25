Lakeside Apartments demolition delay rankles lawmaker

× 1 of 2 Expand Some buildings at the old Lakeside Apartments property have been demolished, the rubble hidden under light gray tarps. Others remain standing. The delayed completion of this project has one city councilor, Becky Kasper, upset. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | The delayed demolition and redevelopment of the old Lakeside Apartments property has one city councilor upset.

“I’m terribly frustrated, and I can’t even imagine the frustration of the people who live there,” Councilor Becky Kasper (Ward 5) said.

For the last few months, the developer in charge of redeveloping the blighted property, Rob Boire of TRB Development LLC, has attended various Common Council meetings at the request of the council, at times promising a swift, succinct demolition process.

But removal of the complex at 460 Margaret Street, damaged by heavy flooding in 2011, appears at a standstill.

Boire promised the council last September that demolition would come that month.

Though most of the buildings have been demolished, piles of rubble remain, sheltered under light gray tarps.

The site was empty when a reporter visited Tuesday morning.

Boire did not respond to multiple phone messages seeking comment.

“I don’t want to see him in this council chamber again,” Kasper (Ward 5) said at a public meeting last Thursday.

The demolition of the apartments and the projected redevelopment completion date has been pushed back several times in the past year.

“My trust is at zero right now,” Kasper said. “The residents there need some relief.”

The property is within Kasper’s ward.

Over the past year, the lawmaker said she has spoken multiple times about constituents voicing concerns over the property.

“I don’t like being BS’d, I don’t like being manipulated and I don’t like being played,” Kasper said. “I think we have been.”

Mayor Colin Read said that the city’s legal counsel is exploring ways the city code can be strengthened to tighten up loopholes.

“So when we offer a permit for demolition, we get firm dates and both sides understand the consequences of going over those dates,” he said.

According to the city’s legal counsel, Dean Schneller, the city served the property developer a notice of intended enforcement action several weeks ago.

“So this is discouraging,” he said of the stalled development.

“I want to see action. I don’t want any more words,” Kasper said.