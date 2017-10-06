Lakeside classes focus on movement, outdoor discovery

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Kindergarten teacher Gregg VanDeusen gathers the kindergarten around the log pile on the lawn at Lakeside School. × 2 of 10 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Kindergarten students at Lakeside explore the farm forests and fields around Black Kettle Farm, their schoolhouse, in Essex. × 3 of 10 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 4 of 10 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 5 of 10 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 6 of 10 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 7 of 10 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 8 of 10 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 9 of 10 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 10 of 10 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Prev Next

ESSEX | A hazy morning mist was lifting in the long fields below Lakeside School.

Beyond the wooden gate, the day promised to be a warm one for September as parents arrived to deliver their children for school and play in daycare, kindergarten and elementary school classes.

The little ones gathered under the lanky trees around the farmhouse yard for Sprouts childcare and Farm and Forest Kindergarten.

This lawn has long been a farm yard at Black Kettle Farm. Parts of the restored building have been here since the late 1700s.

But these days, as for the past 10 years, the property has grown into a sprawling place for Waldorf based education.

Maeve Taylor, also a farmer in Westport, is school administrator.

“The site has built what the school has become,” she explained of the place, which has been sponsored the Eddy Foundation for the past decade.

And like productive landscape, Lakeside programs have expanded. Childcare is a recent addition. The elementary classroom blends grades 1, 2 and 3 now in a small cottage by the roadside.

“The Sprouts love to visit the chickens and collect eggs in the morning. Occasionally one breaks, but not often,” Taylor said.

“Then they get to eat them.”

Working with a Waldorf focus here means lots of movement, music, stories and singing for the youngest learners.

“Our program is about children moving,” Taylor explained.

Hands-on activity, stories and treks to hidden outdoor classroom spaces on the land comprise most of the kindergarten children’s morning.

Julie Warren is one of two kindergarten teachers, working with Gregg VanDeusen. Both teachers have been with Lakeside for many years.

“With a very young child, movement is where their growth is happening,” Warren said of their focus on spatial awareness.

“Play-based learning is so important at ages 4 and 5,” she said. And to begin this day, VanDeusen, a trained outdoor educator, gathers the small troupe of children near a fire pit where he pulls a saw, back and forth across a log.

The activity immediately draws attention from everyone.

“We tell a story every single day,” Warren said. “It really helps them to learn to sit and to listen.”