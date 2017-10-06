Lakeside classes focus on movement, outdoor discovery

1 of 10
Photo by Kim Dedam
Kindergarten teacher Gregg VanDeusen gathers the kindergarten around the log pile on the lawn at Lakeside School.
Photo by Kim Dedam
Kindergarten students at Lakeside explore the farm forests and fields around Black Kettle Farm, their schoolhouse, in Essex.
Photo by Kim Dedam
Photo by Kim Dedam
Photo by Kim Dedam
Photo by Kim Dedam
Photo by Kim Dedam
Photo by Kim Dedam
Photo by Kim Dedam
Photo by Kim Dedam
ESSEX | A hazy morning mist was lifting in the long fields below Lakeside School.
Beyond the wooden gate, the day promised to be a warm one for September as parents arrived to deliver their children for school and play in daycare, kindergarten and elementary school classes.
The little ones gathered under the lanky trees around the farmhouse yard for Sprouts childcare and Farm and Forest Kindergarten.
This lawn has long been a farm yard at Black Kettle Farm. Parts of the restored building have been here since the late 1700s.
But these days, as for the past 10 years, the property has grown into a sprawling place for Waldorf based education.
Maeve Taylor, also a farmer in Westport, is school administrator.
“The site has built what the school has become,” she explained of the place, which has been sponsored the Eddy Foundation for the past decade.
And like productive landscape, Lakeside programs have expanded. Childcare is a recent addition. The elementary classroom blends grades 1, 2 and 3 now in a small cottage by the roadside.
“The Sprouts love to visit the chickens and collect eggs in the morning. Occasionally one breaks, but not often,” Taylor said.
“Then they get to eat them.”
Working with a Waldorf focus here means lots of movement, music, stories and singing for the youngest learners.
“Our program is about children moving,” Taylor explained.
Hands-on activity, stories and treks to hidden outdoor classroom spaces on the land comprise most of the kindergarten children’s morning.
Julie Warren is one of two kindergarten teachers, working with Gregg VanDeusen. Both teachers have been with Lakeside for many years.
“With a very young child, movement is where their growth is happening,” Warren said of their focus on spatial awareness.
“Play-based learning is so important at ages 4 and 5,” she said. And to begin this day, VanDeusen, a trained outdoor educator, gathers the small troupe of children near a fire pit where he pulls a saw, back and forth across a log.
The activity immediately draws attention from everyone.
“We tell a story every single day,” Warren said. “It really helps them to learn to sit and to listen.”
Call to circle time comes with a few strains of a flute, it rides the still morning air and the kinders hustle.
The story this day is about the wind and its changes come autumn.
The sultry morning, though warm, still smells of dried hay and falling leaves.
The story VanDeusen tells is lyrical and rhymes from within.
“In our autumn garden ... strong the wind to blow, leaves are whirling, swirling, to the Earth below ...”
And the children walk together around the large front lawn toward a tree house encircling an old maple, past lengths of branches fastened together to make a natural climbing structure, low to the ground so even the littlest pre-kinders can reach.
The Waldorf program recycles some of the same songs and stories each year, Taylor said, connecting growth in education to the roots of movement, sound and rhythm.
When the morning song ends, the children line up and begin the short hike for today’s places named “The Workshop” and “Twisty Vine.”
Every school day has a different spot to visit, and the students see each place in every season.
The Workshop’s forested floor is hidden inside the gnarled branches of an ancient juniper, its trunk fastened for centuries at the meadow’s edge.
Some in the group pile onto a low-slung branch, calling all-aboard, it’s a vehicle about to begin a speedy journey.
The young driver suggests it’s really a train. And in the distance, the morning Canadian Pacific run blows its whistle through Whallonsburg.
Other kids walk down the hill toward a meadow stream to search for crayfish or pile rocks against the slow trickle.
“We always go outside,” VanDeusen says of their daily trek, “unless it bitter cold.
“They are doing a lot of social and emotional work at this age. When it comes to brain development, our goal is to keep that curiosity for finding and discovering something new.”
And there are forever new things even in the same places through the seasons here.
The core Kindergarten program at Lakeside has evolved to include the multi-age classroom where students learn to spell, pencils busy on blank pages.
In Waldorf theory, children are ready sit and learn at about age 6.
And, as a parent-based program, Taylor said, the decision to add Sprouts daycare and summer childcare programs was collective as the need for new programs evolved.
“It is a parent-run school,” Taylor said, “parents volunteer to help with work projects, fundraising and outreach.”
Toward that end, she said, the school has developed funding structure that helps families with tuition at Lakeside.
Program costs are set in tiers by family income level, with grant and scholarship monies available as needed.
“We want anyone who wants to attend to be able afford an education here,” Taylor said.
Sponsorship from the Eddy Foundation and several local granting agencies help with scholarships and school funding.
Lakeside School is recognized and chartered by the New York State Department of Education and is a developing member of the Association of Waldorf Schools of North America.
